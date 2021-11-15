Fashion
Questions for Quinn: It’s called fashion!
What’s your favorite Oilers jersey?
It was really interesting for me. For a girl who loves clothes and style, I’ve never really been one to take in and digest the shirts the Oilers have played in. That said, I didn’t have to think or research to tell you the royal blue jerseys they wore from 1981 to 1994. This color is so good, and then of course the orange stripe on the pants which I love. . I’m crushed that we can’t see them at home anymore. Orange warms me up, just because it really stands out and there’s more and more of it in the seats so it turns into a sea of orange that I can enjoy.
Let’s go on a trip to break those jerseys, okay? Do you want to take a walk with me?
For starters, any jersey without the three stripes at the bottom will never fly for me. So that period in the mid-2000s until my dad retires, will never choose them. What is it about three bands? Either way, it’s a game-changer for me.
Navy blue? NOPE! I don’t like this whole blue and copper scene. But that’s a strange thing, because so many fond memories (for us millennials) come from when they wore these jerseys.
Want to know what’s funny? For some reason when I think of those jerseys one of the first guys I think of is Mike Grier and all the fights my dad and I had about him; after the shoulder injury i always told my dad he was too soft. He was still at odds and getting mad at me (like you’re a teenage brat Quinn) until one day I ran over him and he saw him. In fact, I feel bad to say it now, because shoulder injuries, as we have discovered, are just a nightmare to come back. (Klef? Are you there? WE MISS YOU!)
Honestly, I don’t even know how many jerseys I’ve had over the years. Talk about being spoiled, I have probably mislaid more than some people have had in their lifetime. I will never forget when I was a young teenager that my parents bought me a jersey for Christmas with Dean McAmmonds 37 on the back, the problem was it was Phillips, not McAmmond. It’s not dramatic, but Christmas was obviously RUIN. I was horrified as a young girl and never wanted to wear it. It’s quite ironic that about 15 years later my dad is retiring after 37 years, and as a tribute, the team wore 37 Phillips jerseys for the warm-up in their last game.
And maybe a little karma for being such a kid when I was younger (even though I was really a kid? I’m sure most of you hate the idea of a player number. but with your own name) anyway I got reimbursed after my dad’s retirement game because Kevin Lowe gave my brother Devin the Devan Dubnyks warm-up jersey with the 37 Phillips, but Dubys number 40 on the sleeve. Me on the other hand I have nothing. It was nice of Kevin, he did it because they shared a name. Unfortunately, no one on the team was named Quinn. Weird.
It’s obviously the jersey in the photo above, and with my brother living in Kingston (and leaving the jersey to my parents), I decided to steal it and wear it to games now. The next I will be at this next Saturday against Chicago, so if you see a 37 Phillips jersey you know it’s me and you know the whole story! Say hi!
For the record, I asked Capn Rod his favorite and least favorite swimsuits over the years. The original, the first year they entered the NHL, is his number one pick. Logic. His least favorite? Reverse retro. Anyone in that one?
Tell me your favorite swimsuits.
For a girl who pretended she didn’t really have a strong opinion or digest different uniforms, she just spat 650 words about it (I mean it was a twisty road with a few pit stops but we made it to our destination) .
I really hope that some of the luck that comes from me will help raise more questions. Keep hitting me with these questions!
Sources
https://oilersnation.com/2021/11/14/questions-for-quinn-its-called-fashun/
