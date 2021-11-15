Nicole Richie Blooms in floral dress and classic heels at Baby2Baby gala – Footwear News





Nicole Richie blossomed on the red carpet at the Baby2Baby 10 Years Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. The House of Harlow designer arrived in a sleeveless 3D dress accented with a large black flower, as well as numerous black petals with pearl centers. The accents created a textured effect throughout, lending an elegant touch to Richie’s signature bohemian style. The “Simple Life” star amplified the glamor of her look with a range of diamond and emerald bracelets and rings, as well as dazzling earrings to match.

Nicole Richie arrives at the 2021 Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Nicole Richie arrives at the 2021 Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA When it comes to shoes, Richie opted for a formal version of the pointy toe pump. The “Candidly Nicole” star wore a style with black uppers, as well as ankle strap pumps. The classic pair also appeared to feature low stiletto heels that totaled at least 2 inches in height. The lower styling added an air of classic elegance to Richie’s outfit, fitting into the black tie dress codes of the event.

Nicole Richie arrives at the 2021 Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Xavier Collin / Image press agency / MEGA

Let’s take a closer look at Richie’s pumps. CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA The annual Baby2Baby Gala raises funds for children living in poverty. The 2021 non-profit event, which also celebrated Baby2Baby’s 10th anniversary, paid tribute to Vanessa Bryant for her dedication to their cause. The organization has distributed over 200 million items to children across the country since its founding in 2011. This year’s event was sponsored by Prada, Tiffany & Co., Nordstrom, Paul Mitchell, Volvo and City National Bank. Click through the gallery for more celebrity arrivals at the 2021 Baby2Baby gala. JavaScript is required to load comments.

