Fashion: four ways to update your loungewear wardrobe, ready for winter

By Katie Wright, PA Fashion and Beauty Editor

November 15, 2021





REMEMBER back to pre-pandemic times, when loungewear was reserved for lazy Sundays on the couch, treating a headache and gorging on TV trash? Now, even though many offices have reopened, many employees are choosing to continue working from home at least part-time – and comfortable clothes have replaced stuffy shirts and tailored pants, as work dress codes become a thing. the past. It’s official: loungewear is a way of life. In fact, after the sales explosion during the foreclosure, we are now seeing seasonal trends emerging in the homewear category. So how do you make sure your loungewear look is up to date for this fall / winter? Here are four easy-to-try updates … 1. Knitted loungewear Last year it was sporty sweatshirts and separate jerseys. This season, knitted loungewear is a major trend – with plush, super soft fabrics that will keep you warm all winter long, and soft ribbed cardigans are making a comeback. Boux Avenue Cloud Yarn knit cable-back sweater in ivory, £ 28; Ivory cloud yarn knit flare pants, £ 30; Oatmeal platform slippers, £ 24 Oslo leopard-knit pants in abstract white on black, € 45 Sonder Studio knitted lounge cardigan, £ 55 2. Cozy dresses Much like a nightie, except suitable for Zoom calls, a lounge dress is a truly versatile piece. Layer on leggings for extra warmth, or team up with boots and a puffer jacket when you need to go out to the store. Damart knitted dress, £ 45; (Re) generation coaches, £ 24.50 (was £ 49) John Lewis & Partners Anyday Orion Hooded Lounge Dress Anthracite, £ 35 3. Loose pants Just as baggy jeans have replaced skinnies this year, loungewear pants have also become much looser. Swap your cuffed sweatpants for oversized, flared, or wide-leg styles if you want to be on trend. Joe Browns button-down cardigan, £ 45; Plain wide leg stockings, £ 15 (was £ 30) Roman Tie Front Lounge Top, £ 18 (was £ 25); Wide-leg sweatpants in soft natural jersey, £ 20 (was £ 22; stylist’s own shoes) 4. Scratches Loungewear’s answer to the classic Breton top, striped side pieces are a cute way to add a print to your comfort collection, especially if you go for bright and uplifting hues. Paisie striped hoodie, £ 45; High Rise Joggers, £ 32 (was £ 38; stylist’s own shoes) M & Co Spirit Stripe hoodie, € 32.99

