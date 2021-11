Leonardo DiCaprio makes his biggest fashion update in decades

Leonardo DiCaprio is well known for his love of baseball caps, I guess he has an appropriate last name, but it seems like he’s finally grown up and decided to wear something more befitting a man of his age. DiCaprio turned 47 last week and celebrated seriously: he threw a big party at his extravagant Beverly Hills mansion. It appears he also recruited famed West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg as MC for the night, with the couple posing together for a Instagram photo (imagine Snoop Dogg being your own private MC!) Looks like Snoop Doggy Dogg’s eclectic style has rubbed off on the Hollywood superstar, with Leo poking fun at his baseball cap addiction by donning a stylish wide-brimmed hat for his party. Paired with a simple black t-shirt, it’s a look that’s both laid back and stylish and is also, coincidentally, a coming-of-age moment here in Australia (especially in coastal hotspots like Byron). Bay). Perfect outfit to order an almond milk latte. Image: @snoopdogg It’s a bit of a paradigm shift for the Peter Pan actor. Baseball caps aside, DiCaprio rather likes linen newsboy caps, a style choice that Buzzfeed previously called it “danger to everyone”. He may be known for playing the dapper men in town onscreen, but his headgear choices aren’t as sugary as his characters. So far, at least. A wide-brimmed hat like this is, in many ways, the must-have accessory to the men’s style of 2021: able to be dressed both high and low, it’s a mature but whimsical way to make your look stand out. held among the crowd. NFL quarterback Cam Newton knows what we’re talking about … RELATED: Star Quarterback Cam Newton Is The Style Icon The NFL Needs DiCaprio plays nebbish Dr Randall Mindy in Netflix’s upcoming black comedy Do not seek, which features a star cast including Jonah Hill, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothe Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep, which features a group of scientists and politicians trying to warn humanity of an approaching comet who will destroy the Earth. Check out the macabre $ 1 million watch Hill wears in the movie here. Read more

