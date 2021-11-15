The Men’s Fashion Book ‘addresses the history of men’s clothing – WWD





Phaidon turns to men’s fashion. Following the publication of his bestseller “The Fashion Book”, which offers an overview of the industry, the publisher will publish a version for men, “The Men’s Fashion Book” on December 1st. 500 of the biggest names in menswear over the past 200 years. With an introduction by Jacob Gallagher, menswear editor for Off Duty at The Wall Street Journal, the book shines a light on iconic moments in menswear past, present and future. Everyone from Joseph Abboud, Brooks Brothers and Fred Astaire to Dapper Dan, David Bowie, Thom Browne and Virgil Abloh are featured in the book. A total of 126 designers, 96 brands, 35 photographers, 20 shoe designers, 18 accessory designers, 21 tailors, 15 publications, 13 models, 13 stylists and seven illustrators, plus art directors, editors, editors, influencers, milliners and Textile designers, are brought to light by the Phaidon editors who wrote the book. Its front and back covers feature illustrations by artist Christoph Niemann. Joseph Abboud’s fall 2019 fashion show. Topics covered include subcultures such as mods and rude Jamaican boys; the lasting influence of tailored clothing; discussions of androgyny and gender fluidity; the use of high-tech fabrics and the growing popularity of streetwear and breakthrough brands. The editor’s note that opens the book explains the concept: “After [Beau] In the era of Brummel’s dandyism and then the Industrial Revolution, men’s fashion became extremely conformist as more and more people walked into an urban, rigid workplace with norms and beliefs about masculinity. The black, brown, blue, and ultimately gray flannel suits… owed more to the idea of ​​a man in uniform than to a means of self-expression. But that started to change in the 1960s and continues to this day, which gave birth to the book. “There are many books on men’s style: dressing for success, effortless street styling, how to take advantage of the latest trends… but none of the books are actually an integrated encyclopedic overview of men’s fashion,” the editors said. Gallagher sums it up in his introduction: “Menswear is very much alive, leaping forward with ingenuity, then returning again and again in worn styles… What this text aims to do is announce the catalysts that have taken these sartorial oscillations that have kept fashionable. in perpetual motion since time immemorial. On Tuesday night, The Webster and Farfetch are hosting an event at The Webster’s SoHo store to celebrate the publication of the book, which will cost $ 79.95 and is available for pre-order on Phaidon’s website.

