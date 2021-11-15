Italian fashion company Tod’s sheds light on impact of pandemic in July-September

Tod’s SpA, an Italian manufacturer of luxury footwear and other leather goods, announced a 37.6% increase in sales to 622.6 million euros in the third quarter (Q3) of fiscal 21 ended on September 30, 2021, against sales of 452.6 million euros. in the same period of the previous fiscal year. The pandemic has affected sales results across all geographies, product categories and both of the company’s distribution channels.

Tod’s SpA, a manufacturer of luxury footwear and leather goods, reported a 37.6% jump in sales to 622.6 million in the third quarter (Q3) of fiscal 21 ended September 30, 2021, against 452.6 million during the same period of the previous financial year. The pandemic has affected sales across all geographies, product categories and the company’s two distribution channels.

“Third quarter revenues confirmed the improving trend that we have been starting to see for some time. We are particularly pleased to note that, over the quarter, retail revenues exceeded 2019 values ​​and that October confirms this acceleration in commercial results. Diego Della Valle, Chairman and CEO of the Tod’s group, said in a press release.

Tod’s SpA, a manufacturer of luxury footwear and leather goods, reported a 37.6% jump in sales to 622.6 million in the third quarter (Q3) of fiscal 21 ended September 30, 2021, against 452.6 million during the same period of the previous financial year. The pandemic has affected sales across all geographies, product categories and the company’s two distribution channels.

“All the brands are progressing well and are increasingly appreciated by our customers in all regions of the world. The collections currently in store capture the attention of consumers for their quality, modernity and unmistakable Italian lifestyle, ”continued Valle.

Tod’s SpA, a manufacturer of luxury footwear and leather goods, reported a 37.6% jump in sales to 622.6 million in the third quarter (Q3) of fiscal 21 ended September 30, 2021, against 452.6 million during the same period of the previous financial year. The pandemic has affected sales across all geographies, product categories and the company’s two distribution channels.

By brand, the Roger Vivier brand was the best performing during the nine-month period with sales of € 161.4 million, up 51.4% from the third quarter of FY20. Other brands like Hogan and Fay achieved sales of 133.0 million euros and 31.5 million euros respectively, mainly influenced by their greater exposure to the Italian and European markets and to the wholesale channel. While the Tod’s brand, which received a positive return on the fall collections, all product categories combined, achieved a turnover of 296.1 million euros during the third quarter of FY21.

Tod’s SpA, a manufacturer of luxury footwear and leather goods, reported a 37.6% jump in sales to 622.6 million in the third quarter (Q3) of fiscal 21 ended September 30, 2021, against 452.6 million during the same period of the previous financial year. The pandemic has affected sales across all geographies, product categories and the company’s two distribution channels.

Regionally, sales from Italy increased by 22.2% to 151.4 million euros (123.9 million euros), while sales from Europe (excluding Italy) increased jumped 10.5% to 127.2 million euros (115.1 million euros). On the other hand, sales from the Americas jumped 60.1% to 41.4 million euros (25.9 million euros), and the China region recorded a sales increase of 79.5% to 224.0 million euros (124.8 million euros). In addition, the rest of the world suffered a temporary slowdown during the third quarter, mainly linked to Japan, accumulating a turnover of 78.6 million euros (62.9 million euros).

Tod’s SpA, a manufacturer of luxury footwear and leather goods, reported a 37.6% jump in sales to 622.6 million in the third quarter (Q3) of fiscal 21 ended September 30, 2021, against 452.6 million during the same period of the previous financial year. The pandemic has affected sales across all geographies, product categories and the company’s two distribution channels.

The double-digit growth of the e-commerce channel, coupled with strong results in the group’s stores, led to the growth in sales of the retail channel to 447.7 million euros (304.2 million euros). euros). While sales of the wholesale circuit amounted to 174.9 million euros (148.4 million euros), confirming its worldwide physiological reduction, particularly visible in European markets, according to the Italian luxury brand.

Tod’s SpA, a manufacturer of luxury footwear and leather goods, reported a 37.6% jump in sales to 622.6 million in the third quarter (Q3) of fiscal 21 ended September 30, 2021, against 452.6 million during the same period of the previous financial year. The pandemic has affected sales across all geographies, product categories and the company’s two distribution channels.

“The Chinese market is growing and continues to give us great results, and thanks to local customers in different countries, we are also having good success in the rest of the world. The growth of the e-commerce channel is very important and gives excellent results, thanks to the investments made. Our production sites are well organized to meet the growing demand for products, ensuring the best possible quality, ”added Valle.

Tod’s SpA, a manufacturer of luxury footwear and leather goods, reported a 37.6% jump in sales to 622.6 million in the third quarter (Q3) of fiscal 21 ended September 30, 2021, against 452.6 million during the same period of the previous financial year. The pandemic has affected sales across all geographies, product categories and the company’s two distribution channels.

“The excellent growth trend in retail sales, even higher than in 2019, gives us hope that the increase in sales volumes, coupled with prudent management of overheads, will also allow us to improve the profitability of the group, ”said Valle. concluded in the press release.

Fibre2Fashion Information Office (JL)