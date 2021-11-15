Gen Z Name Change Mode – Glossy





Fashion designer Fashion designer Tia Adeola launched her namesake brand when she was just 18, selling it through retailers like Amazon and Verishop. Over the next six years, her sexy, skin-flaunting designs became popular with some of Gen Z’s favorite celebrities, including SZA, Dua Lipa, and Gigi Hadid. Now at 24, Adeola has said she is not conceiving for a particular age group. The reason: Within each group there is a huge range of personal styles and modes of expression, she said. I know it’s a cliché, but age is really just a number, Adeola said. My clothes are not intended for a specific age group, but for the woman who wants to feel confident and has no problem having all eyes on them. It is less about age, sex or race, than about the expression that accompanies wearing clothes. Most recently, the New York designer, born in Nigeria and raised in the UK, has collaborated with companies such as Nike and sunglasses brand Planet I. Her most recent partnership, with Away, was launched on the 14th. October. For the collection, Adeola designed a brightly colored tweed luggage with her signature accent of ruffles along the trim. I am a very picky person, she said. For my own brand, I am involved in everything from the product [development] to customer service. I like doing collaborations, as long as I can make the models and pick the materials and everything. The one with Away is actually my favorite collaboration I’ve done. Adeola said her next big ambition is in menswear. She searched the archives and borrowed clothes from friends to find out how men’s clothes are made. To get her feet wet in designing men’s clothing, she made some sample pieces as gifts for family members and friends. You can expect to see men’s clothing [soon], says Adéola. Instagram To see the 13 names of Gen Z switch modes, click here.

