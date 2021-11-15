Why a bodycon dress is for everyone

While anti-fit has perhaps been one of the most defining trends over the past few seasons, it’s hard to ignore the deluge of daring bandage dresses watching us on catwalks, on racks and in. the streets, even when the temperature begins to drop. publication date.

After months of home training and sitting in sweatpants, it seems like people want to show off their toned bodies, whether it’s in sheer, nude panties or a tight maxi dress. No wonder then that several brands offer their interpretation of the bodycon. Whether in the West or closer to home, the bodycon trend is back. Model Hailey Bieber cut an elegant figure in a figure-enhancing Saint Laurent dress at the Met Gala in September, singer Beyonc appeared in the September issue of Harpers Bazaar in a bodycon sequined Gucci skirt. During the recent Milan Fashion Week, Versace, Cavalli and Dolce & Gabbana showed off their versions of a bodycon. Think of the safety pins on bodycon skirts (Versace recreated actress Elizabeth Hurleys’ iconic dress in her recent SS 22 outing), shiny bodysuits, and latex dresses.

Back home, actor Janhvi Kapoor was seen in a photoshoot last month in a shiny black Monisha Jaising gown with a thigh slit, while actor Sonakshi Sinha opted for a fitted LBD. with powerful shoulders and faux patent leather applied by Sameer Madan.

The new bodycon, however, is a far cry from the bandage bandage movement of the 1980s and 1990s catalyzed by brands such as Herv Lger. The 2021 format of the fitted look gets high marks on textures and can be seen across body types, it’s often done in glittery faux leather or liquid vinyl or cut across the pelvis, exposing the hip bone or taking the form of a bralette associated with a Y2K micro-mini style.

Eshaa Amiin, who recently styled actor Chitrangda Singh in a bodycon dress, sees her as a key party trend that is interpreted in a simple and relaxed manner. People miss chic comfort because it’s been a year and a half of casual wear and now people want to show some skin, she says. Plus, some people have used the lock to take really good care of themselves and have done a lot of work from the comfort of their own homes. Therefore, I feel a collective push to stand out on the style radar.

Stylist Sheefa Gilani agrees. For several months now, we have been living in our loungewear basics and it is finally time to step out of our comfort zones. Is it a happy thing? I don’t know, but I really like that the 2021 versions are easy to slip on and probably obvious when you take them day to night.

Pure magnitude

Designer Anjali Patel Mehta of the Verandah label observes that sheer looks, those that look like a second skin rather than traditional bodycon, are gaining popularity. Overall, it looks like they’re back this season, not the Herv Lger but in an accessible avatar, says Mehta, who believes more people now want to dress according to how they feel emotionally.

Designer Aniket Satam sees fitted silhouettes and revealing outfits in exuberant and vibrant hues, glitter on the face, making an impact. Think cheerful colors and materials like saturated neon lights and rainbow glitter. LBD has major competition with sequined dresses, says Satam. The designer says people are experimenting with evening wear. They want to emit a bit of shock value, the idea of ​​being extra.

Amiin is all for this versatile trend as long as you keep your body type and mood in mind. If you are a sure dresser, then work it in an easy way, like choosing a dress in a cool color like mint or monochrome. Alternatively, if you’re on the heavy side, rock it in dark hues or go for paneled sleeves that make a splash. A solid bodycon works with a pair of socks and boots and can be layered with a biker jacket. On the flip side, a beaded bodycon could look great with a pair of stiletto heels. There is something for everyone.

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based journalist and digital creator.

