Fashion
Why a bodycon dress is for everyone
While anti-fit has perhaps been one of the most defining trends over the past few seasons, it’s hard to ignore the deluge of daring bandage dresses watching us on catwalks, on racks and in. the streets, even when the temperature begins to drop. publication date.
After months of home training and sitting in sweatpants, it seems like people want to show off their toned bodies, whether it’s in sheer, nude panties or a tight maxi dress. No wonder then that several brands offer their interpretation of the bodycon. Whether in the West or closer to home, the bodycon trend is back. Model Hailey Bieber cut an elegant figure in a figure-enhancing Saint Laurent dress at the Met Gala in September, singer Beyonc appeared in the September issue of Harpers Bazaar in a bodycon sequined Gucci skirt. During the recent Milan Fashion Week, Versace, Cavalli and Dolce & Gabbana showed off their versions of a bodycon. Think of the safety pins on bodycon skirts (Versace recreated actress Elizabeth Hurleys’ iconic dress in her recent SS 22 outing), shiny bodysuits, and latex dresses.
Read also : Party 2021 dress code is bright but makes it brighter
Back home, actor Janhvi Kapoor was seen in a photoshoot last month in a shiny black Monisha Jaising gown with a thigh slit, while actor Sonakshi Sinha opted for a fitted LBD. with powerful shoulders and faux patent leather applied by Sameer Madan.
The new bodycon, however, is a far cry from the bandage bandage movement of the 1980s and 1990s catalyzed by brands such as Herv Lger. The 2021 format of the fitted look gets high marks on textures and can be seen across body types, it’s often done in glittery faux leather or liquid vinyl or cut across the pelvis, exposing the hip bone or taking the form of a bralette associated with a Y2K micro-mini style.
Eshaa Amiin, who recently styled actor Chitrangda Singh in a bodycon dress, sees her as a key party trend that is interpreted in a simple and relaxed manner. People miss chic comfort because it’s been a year and a half of casual wear and now people want to show some skin, she says. Plus, some people have used the lock to take really good care of themselves and have done a lot of work from the comfort of their own homes. Therefore, I feel a collective push to stand out on the style radar.
Stylist Sheefa Gilani agrees. For several months now, we have been living in our loungewear basics and it is finally time to step out of our comfort zones. Is it a happy thing? I don’t know, but I really like that the 2021 versions are easy to slip on and probably obvious when you take them day to night.
Pure magnitude
Designer Anjali Patel Mehta of the Verandah label observes that sheer looks, those that look like a second skin rather than traditional bodycon, are gaining popularity. Overall, it looks like they’re back this season, not the Herv Lger but in an accessible avatar, says Mehta, who believes more people now want to dress according to how they feel emotionally.
Designer Aniket Satam sees fitted silhouettes and revealing outfits in exuberant and vibrant hues, glitter on the face, making an impact. Think cheerful colors and materials like saturated neon lights and rainbow glitter. LBD has major competition with sequined dresses, says Satam. The designer says people are experimenting with evening wear. They want to emit a bit of shock value, the idea of being extra.
Amiin is all for this versatile trend as long as you keep your body type and mood in mind. If you are a sure dresser, then work it in an easy way, like choosing a dress in a cool color like mint or monochrome. Alternatively, if you’re on the heavy side, rock it in dark hues or go for paneled sleeves that make a splash. A solid bodycon works with a pair of socks and boots and can be layered with a biker jacket. On the flip side, a beaded bodycon could look great with a pair of stiletto heels. There is something for everyone.
Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based journalist and digital creator.
Read also : Tracing the green wave of homemade swimwear
Sources
2/ https://lifestyle.livemint.com/fashion/trends/why-a-bodycon-dress-is-for-everyone-111636717837140.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]