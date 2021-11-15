Gophers men’s basketball takes first place in Asheville Championship – The Minnesota Daily





Minnesota improves to 3-0 on the season after a double-overtime thriller in the championship game.

The Gophers traveled to North Carolina to compete in the inaugural Asheville Championship over the weekend. Minnesota defeated Western Kentucky in the first round 73-69 and held firm in double overtime against Princeton 87-80 on Sunday night to win the championship. Minnesota opened the weekend Friday night against Western Kentucky. The Gophers fired on all cylinders in the first half to give themselves a 12-point lead before half-time. They used the early start to their advantage and never lagged behind. Sophomore Jamison Battle again led the Gophers in scoring with a high of 20 points. He also grabbed six boards to accompany two assists and a steal. Minnesota had three other double-digit goalscorers among seniors Payton Willis and Eylijah Stephens and red-shirted senior Eric Curry. Willis finished second on the team with 19 points, as he also had six boards, in addition to an assist and two interceptions. Stephens had 18 and also made two interceptions grabbing five rebounds. Curry had 11 points and led the team with seven rebounds. The Gophers struggled in the second half allowing Western Kentucky to shoot 50 percent of the field and close the gap. The Gophers were outscored 46-38 in the second half and saw a 14-point lead disappear in four minutes. The Gophers managed to hold on and advanced to the championship with a 73-69 victory. Championship Minnesota found themselves in a double overtime battle against Princeton, in large part because of their problem on the free throw line. The Gophers got off to a good start again and had an eight-point lead before halftime. In the home stretch, the Gophers were unable to put the game aside as their struggles on the line continued. As a team, the Gophers shot 15-29 at the charity strip, with Willis being the only Gopher to shoot above 50%. Willis scored a career-high 29 points in the win and won both overtime. Willis also had his first double-double of the season with 10 boards. Battle also had his first double-double in Maroon & Gold with 24 points and 11 rebounds in the team lead. Battle and Willis were both important to Minnesota and accounted for nearly 61% of the team’s points. The game shouldn’t have gone into overtime, let alone two overtime, but it came out on the right side. Senior Sean Sutherlin gave the Gophers 14 important points off the bench in 20 minutes of play. Minnesota returned to The Barn on Friday night when they host Purdue Fort Wayne and look to remain undefeated.

