What GMP reflects before the subscription opening date

Go Fashion’s IPO (Initial Public Offering) will be open for subscription on November 17, 2021 and will remain open for auction until November 22, 2021. So those who wish to apply for the public offering are worth it. 1,013.61 crore are busy analyzing the balance sheet of the company to know the details related to its finances. For these potential bidders, there is good news. According to market watchers, shares of Go Fashion are trading at a premium of 430 on the gray market today, which is 80 compared to his premium yesterday.

Go Fashion IPO GMP

As mentioned above, Go Fashion IPO GMP (Gray Market First) is today 430, which is 80 more than yesterday’s GMP of 350. Market watchers believe that such an increase in the gray market premium of Go Fashion IPO can be attributed to the change in market sentiment during the Friday session. They said the rise in the gray market price of Go Fashion’s IPO could lead to a vigorous response from bidders as parts of the IPO bidders take the gray market numbers very seriously. serious.

What does this BPF mean?

Market watchers added that GMP simply reflects an estimated listing gain from the public offering. As Go Fashion IPO GMP today is 430, it just means that the gray market expects Go Fashion shares to be listed at around 1120 ( 690 + 430), which is about 60% higher than its price range of 655 to 690 by equity level.

Go Fashion IPO to subscribe or not

Advise bidders to look at company financial data rather than gray market premium; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities, said: “The gray market premium is not a guarantee of a price gain. So you have to look at the finances of the company. The public issue is almost OFS in nature (out of 1,013.61 crore, only 125 will come from new issues) and the valuations of the issue are also higher. We can expect some uptrend in the show due to the recent buzz in the textile industry. Thus, bidders are advised to consult the company’s balance sheet very carefully rather than relying on GMP. “

