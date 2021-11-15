Adele shows off a slim waist in a stunning off the shoulder dress











November 14, 2021 – 14:41 GMT





Diane shipley

Adele wore a beautiful black off-the-shoulder dress for An Audience With Adele



Adele showed off her newly slimmed figure in a stunning sparkling black dress on weekends, when a promo was released for its ITV special, An audience with Adele, which airs on Sunday evenings.

In the clip, the singing superstar could be seen briefly performing some of her biggest hits, including Someone like You and her first new song in six years, Easy for me, which she published last month.

MORE: I Tried Adele’s Extreme Three Workout A Day Diet – And The Results May Surprise You

The glamorous star looked incredibly chic in the black off the shoulder dress, which cinched at the waist to highlight its subtle curves.

Her long blonde hair was flowing in soft waves and she was wearing smoky eye makeup with a neutral lip.

Loading the player …

Adele joked about her weight loss during a TV appearance

The 33-year-old appeared to be in a good mood as she could be seen chatting between songs with celebrities such as Alan Carr and Samuel L. Jackson.

MORE: Adele Shows Before And After Her Weight Loss Results By Wearing The Glastonbury 2016 Dress

LOOK: The products Adele swears for her perfect cat eye liner – and how to apply them

Adele has lost over 100 pounds over the past few years, initially surprising fans with her new Instagram look.

Adele showcased her figure in the beautiful dress

She continued cover Vogue in the UK and US last month, where she opened up about her transformation for the first time.

Speaking to the magazine, she revealed that her goal was not to lose weight, but to improve her fitness.

The mom of a Said: “It was never about losing weight, it was always about getting strong and giving myself so much time each day without my phone.”

The star released her first music in six years last month

She continued, “I got quite addicted to it. I train two or three times a day… I do my weights in the morning, then I walk normally or I box in the afternoon, then I go do my cardio. at night.”

Adele says she doesn’t stick to a special diet but now eats more than before “because I work so hard”.

The star also underscored her commitment to body positivity, saying, “You don’t have to be overweight to be body positive, you can be any shape or size.”

Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.