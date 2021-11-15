Indian Terrain goes sustainable with a new collection of men’s clothing





Indian Terrain, one of the leading menswear brands, has announced the launch of a new line as part of its sustainable fashion collection, just in time for the holiday season. Marking MS Dhonis’ very first green fashion promotion, the collection features the ultra-cool cricketer sporting a wide range of casual, stylish and well-fitting clothing, ethically made by the brand. Indian Terrain, renowned for its ethical practices and sustainable fashion, was introduced through an agreement with MS Dhoni to educate consumers about underdeveloped sustainable farming practices and the environmental impact of their purchasing decisions. . Ranging from t-shirts and pants to shirts, the new line has a garment for every man and can be purchased in offline retail stores, as well as the specially curated online store – here. Charath Narsimhan, Managing Director of Indian Terrain Fashions Limited, said: “We are pleased to further strengthen our commitment to become the premier retail fashion brand in India that brings sustainable clothing options to consumers who are looking for more. towards green fashion. Having a personality like MS Dhoni as the face of the campaign is indeed a reassuring movement as we are convinced that more consumers will be aware of their purchasing decisions and its impact on the environment. With the addition of a new line, our sustainable portfolio will see an increase not only in product line and reach, but also in adoption just before the holiday season. We’re sure that with MS Dhoni on board, our sustainable collection will pick up the pace and contribute almost 15% of holiday season sales this year, he added. The move is part of a larger increase in demand for clothing brands to provide more sustainable options at an affordable price. This is the brand’s first full-fledged collection in this line after the success of its first line Earth Khaki which featured in its summer 2020 collection. “We have partnered with FairTrade India to create an exclusive and sustainable fashion line that helps protect the environment, as well as empower FairTrade farmers, reaffirming our brands’ 20-year commitment to providing the best quality clothing. quality to customers while giving Indians sustainable fashion options and educating them about the raw materials and the process behind their purchases with us. and represent yourself, he added. Indian Terrain now plans to add 50 percent of the collection under the Sustainable Fair Trade banner over the next 5 years. The prices are similar, but Indian Terrain helps organic farmers get a fair price and thus pays a premium for the production of farmers practicing sustainable farming practices.

