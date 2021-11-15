NorthShore Hosts Fashion Show for Adult Diapers – Nonwoven Industry Magazine





NorthShore Care Provision , the company behind premium adult diapers and highly absorbent incontinence products NorthShore in the United States, is pleased to announce Megamax: Style & Protection, its first fashion show. The cutting edge video is a rare exclusive look at her most absorbent tab style briefs. It highlights the recent product launch of new black and tie-dye colors, which has quickly become a bestseller among baby boomers and millennials. “Can adult diapers be considered fashion?” At NorthShore, we like to think so, ”said Adam Greenberg, President and Founder of NorthShore. “Megamax offers protection and style. Our clients have asked and we have listened, offering insight into the appearance and confidence of people who manage incontinence doing the things they love. To make people feel less stigmatized for needing absorbent products, it helps to think of adult diapers being treated as another form of underwear. “ The Megamax Briefs collection was inspired by customer feedback. Customers with moderate and heavy to total incontinence have contacted NorthShore to request a high absorbency incontinence product to treat the leaks. They also asked for a product that would keep them dry overnight so they could get the rest they needed. “Many of our clients have begged us to go further to help them feel accepted as ‘normal’ even as they manage incontinence,” says Greenberg. “Personally, I like the confidence on the faces of models. This is what we want our customers to achieve, it is possible when they enjoy the total locking protection of NorthShore Megamax briefs. Megamax briefs are the total package. Delivering comfort, style, and the enormous capacity that most retail brands lack, Megamax shows NorthShore’s commitment to #EndHealthStigma by helping people look and feel confident while managing the business. ‘incontinence. “We saw the need for a high quality, super absorbent tablet style brief years ago and introduced Megamax in 2018,” says Greenberg. “Since that time, we’ve tweaked the design and added colors. I’m proud to say that today, Megamax is the most absorbent adult brief in North America as well as the most stylish.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nonwovens-industry.com/contents/view_breaking-news/2021-11-15/northshore-holds-fashion-show-for-adult-diapers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos