Penguins end road trip dishearteningly with 6-1 loss to Capitals | Sports

WASHINGTON Now is the time for the Penguins to get going.

They suffered back-to-back beatings over the weekend, their quick two-game road trip ended Sunday with a disheartening 6-1 loss to the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. They have now lost seven of their last nine games.

Here, in mid-November, there is a lot of highway left. But the Penguins have the lowest points percentage in the deep Metropolitan Division and occupy eight points overall in the first place, shared by Washington and Carolina. Given the caliber of this division, they cannot afford to withdraw too far from the peloton.

Granted, they have a good reason for looking so disjointed the past three weeks. Only nine players have adapted for each game due to the COVID-19 outbreaks and injuries. Their two former MVPs have combined to play in just two games. And their two-time Cup-winning head coach just wasn’t available for five games.

But they need real victories, not moral victories. The time for apologies is over.

When the puck fell on Sunday, the Penguins were as close to full power as they have been all season. Sidney Crosby and Brian Dumoulin joined the roster, as did Chad Ruhwedel and Marcus Pettersson, after being dropped from the COVID list.

Coach Mike Sullivan was also back behind the bench after his battle with the virus. The Penguins, who lost to Ottawa on Saturday, went 2-1-2 in his absence.

The only one unavailable was Evgeni Malkin. And his return to practice is looming.

Even with Crosby and those others back, the Penguins blew themselves up again on Sunday. Tristan Jarry wasn’t bad but still allowed six goals on 32 shots. And in their two losses over the weekend, the Penguins were outscored by a 12-4 margin.

As of early Sunday, the Penguins had not scored a power play goal in their last seven games. They had had 23 consecutive chances without turning on the lamp despite looking good, including a few shots in the pipes, over the past week.

Well I’d love to see them score, Sullivan said of that unit before the game.

Someone scored on their first power play on Sunday, but it wasn’t the Penguins.

In another failed foray into the offensive zone, the Penguins handed the puck to Tom Wilson. He went the other way on a 2v1 with Martin Fehervary. He gave the floor to the Capitals defenseman, who fired a shot in front of the Jarrys blocker.

The Capitals made it 2-0 later in the first period after a breakdown in the transition defense. Pettersson rushed over to try to come back and push the back door. But Alex Ovechkin passed it on to goalscorer Garnet Hathaway.

Jake Guentzel scored on a clever move late in the period to come back to less than a goal. But the Capitals moved away from the Penguins in the second period.

After Jarry retained several good chances, former Penguins prospect Daniel Sprong made it 3-1. Dumoulin suffered a brutal turnaround at his blue line which resulted in another odd race. Lars Eller passed through a slippery Kris Letang towards Sprong, who passed on top of Jarry, his former Wilkes-Barre / Scranton teammate.

Less than three minutes later, with 1:24 remaining in the second, another ex-Penguin entered the chessboard. This time it was Conor Sheary who took a photo in front of Jarry. When the horn sounded to end the period, fans at Capital One Arena roared.

Evgeny Kuznetsov made it 5-1 in the third period, flapping his arms flamboyantly in his iconic goal celebration. Wilson stacked another one a few minutes later.

It was only the second game of the season for Crosby. He missed the first seven after wrist surgery before returning to the lineup on October 30. Four days later, he and Dumoulin were put on the COVID list on November 3 after being confirmed positive for COVID. Crosby, who showed mild symptoms, returned to the ice on Saturday.

The captain was on the ice for Guentzels’ goal in the first period. And his line had a few other promising but unproductive changes throughout the game. But Crosby was on the ice for two goals conceded while getting over 16 minutes of ice time. Crosby should be fine as he fully recovers his lungs and clears the rust.

The Penguins will host the Buffalo Sabers at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday before embarking on a three-game road trip to Montreal, Toronto and Winnipeg.

It’ll be a critical seven-day period for the Penguins, who better get started.

2021 PG Publishing Co. Visit to post-gazette.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.