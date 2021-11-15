Fashion
10 vacation dresses from Houston boutiques
From Thanksgiving dinners to Christmas parties and a little planning for New Years Eve, it’s safe to say the holidays have finally arrived. In addition to the most wonderful time of the year, there are the seasonal outfits which are perfect for having a merry good time.
Houston boutiques have unveiled their upcoming vacation collections that are bursting with the traditional color palette of reds, greens, browns and blues. Two styles topped the list are sparkly sequins and ravishing ruffles. Think,Saylor Shana Midi Dressstored at Elizabeth Anthony or Chloe DaoMermaid midi dress. Knitwear has also been in the spotlight this season, especially withCurly Willow Mini Dressby Emmaline.
As you prepare for these upcoming extravaganzas, shop among our 10 trendy vacation dresses from the Houston boutiques.
$ 58
Step into those holiday season with this fabulous green dress that will make even the Grinch jealous. The belly cut, a thigh slit and a shoulder strap are three mini details that make a huge statement.
$ 138
Houston designer Chloe Dao is responsible for the lovely ruffled midi dress. Pair it with a clean heel, gold jewelry, and a mini handbag to create the Marmaid midi dressdress the star of the show.
168 $
It’s safe to say that knits aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. Emmaline reinvents the typical knit dress with a mini variation, a square neckline and a cutout at the back. In addition, the drawstring allows you to cinch the waist to your liking.
$ 250
Show Me Your Mumu designed the must-have winter dress of the year. Although Houston doesn’t get the chance to experience a winter wonderland, the frosty blue glitter on theHoppy evening dresswill definitely compensate.
$ 268
With ruffles dominating the fall looks, they completely favored theSuzani panel dresssoon. Opulent purple dominates midday and when paired with boots and tights can become the perfect fall ensemble.
$ 308
The evening dress of the year is currently in stock at Hemline. Saylor’s bold Shana midi dress is absolutely mesmerizing. The hot pink sequins, draped skirt and high neck will turn heads at any party.
$ 386
This year the flowers bloomed from spring to fall. The Bytimo Autumn Midi Dress offers a mix of reds and pinks that goes perfectly with a pair of ankle boots.
$ 475
As tights move up the ranks of the comeback, they are doing exceptionally well with this mini dress from Hunter Bell. The blue geo bloom silhouette is perfect for an aperitif or family Christmas party.
$ 1,049
Sometimes the most simplistic dresses can be daring. This navy blue ensemble from St John is the perfect base for layering trendy jewelry, bold boots and an eye-catching handbag.
$ 1,190
It’s not too late to shop for some fall clothes, and with Thanksgiving on the way, this dress will definitely take the turkey’s eyes away. The chain link design covering the mocha brown makes this the “it” dress of the season.
