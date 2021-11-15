Which Chinese male influencers are buying? – WWD

LONDON – You know it’s not an easy buy when the order has to be signed by Rei Kawakubo herself.

But that was the case with Chinese fashion influencer Dipsy when he tried to snag a runway look: an oversized black and white dress in which the lower half resembles octopus tentacles, from the Spring 2022 collection by Comme des Garçons presented in Tokyo last month.

With around 8 million subscribers on Weibo, the Chinese version of Twitter, there’s almost nothing Dipsy can’t get in China. Like many other top influencers in the market, he receives expensive giveaways from big brands on a daily basis. In the last 30 days alone, he has been approached by Chanel, Hermès, Balenciaga, Gucci, Valentino and Canada Goose to promote their new styles.

Comme des Garçons RTW Spring 2022

Yukie Miyazaki / WWD

“I was rejected last season by her. This time my saleswoman at Dover Street Market Tokyo finally convinced her to do this look for me after a week of persuasion, ”he told WWD, adding that in order to get Kawakubo’s approval, the sales team will submit their social media posts to help them assess whether they are suitable for the brand. Dipsy described the experience similar to a job interview to become her assistant.

“I paid around 1 million Japanese yen, [or around $8,823] for this, including all taxes. I didn’t like this look at all when I was looking at the photos, but if you watch the video you will see that the look looks like a walking octopus. I was addicted. I will be so beautiful when I wear it to go out and go shopping, ”he added.

For Bohan Qiu, founder of the Shanghai-based communications agency Boh Project and a respected figure in the intelligence of the Chinese fashion market in the West, buying vintage and archival pieces is far more interesting than buying the latest. “It” bags.

In addition to browsing Grailed and Vestiaire Collective, he often buys and sells on Xianyu, Alibaba’s answer to the vintage electronics market.

“From Italian space age lamps and vintage partitions from the late Qing Dynasty, to Dior Homme from the 2000s and ultra-rare Japanese Fender guitars from the 1980s, the stuff these days on Xianyu has really gotten great.” interesting. I also buy from Grailed for vintage, but shipping to China can be a pain at times with customs and duties, ”he said.

Dipsy and Bohan Qiu

Courtesy

Senser is another new platform used by Qiu. The site gets its supplies directly from European shopping centers and offers more than 600,000 products from more than 3,000 brands. He claims that over 70% of the app offerings were new arrivals and are sold 30-40% less than a branded store in China due to its strong bargaining power.

“Now that we can no longer travel abroad, the daigou [a process where exporters outside of China purchase items for those living in China] business has been systematically focused and organized on this platform, and it covers new and old seasons and sometimes even more stuff than Farfetch at fairly competitive prices. It quickly took precedence over my buying habits, ”he added.

Fashion influencer Tao Liang, commonly known as Mr. Bags, also does some shopping online. He went to online auctions to buy his favorite rare bags during the pandemic.

Last December, he attended a dinner at a local Hunan cuisine restaurant at an auction organized by Poly Auction, and spent nearly one million renminbi, or $ 156,500, for a Himalayan Birkin. . This year, he bought two additional bags at auction: a black Kelly 40 and a Kelly Teddy 40.

Yu Zheng, founder of Fashionmodels, wearing a Chinese style embroidered jacket by M Essential.

Courtesy

As Dipsy, Liang, and Qiu look outward, Yu Zheng, the man behind the famous Weibo Fashionmodels account with over 10 million followers, prefers local talent.

More recently, he bought from brands such as M Essential, Garcon by Garcon and Qiuhao, the first winner of the Chinese Woolmark Prize.

“M Essential is a great representation of what I call modern Chinese fashion,” he said. “From the fabric, the embroidery and the shape, everything comes from Chinese tradition. With an affordable price, you get great value for money. Garcon by Garcon adapts well to the Asian body. I usually order about 10 pieces each season. Qiuhao is ideal for leather jackets and sheepskin coats. After a media discount, I usually spend 30,000 renminbi [$4,696] all seasons. “

Yu added that he won’t be buying too many pieces from luxury brands as most of the trendy items will be offered, but he’s ready to invest in timeless pieces like a black tweed jacket from the recent Métiers d. ‘Art of Chanel.

Louis Zhang and a benchmark design for a pair of yellow diamond earrings he made.

Courtesy

Across Eurasia, fashion and interior design influencer Louis Zhang is interested in something smaller but far more valuable. Last year, a series of videos about her wardrobe, filmed in her riverside apartment in London, went viral on Chinese video site Bilibili, helping her gain a loyal fan base there.

He recently bought 4 carats of yellow diamonds, 2 carats each, for about $ 80,000 from a friend, whose family owns a diamond factory in Shenzhen. He plans to turn them into a pair of earrings.

In terms of shopping preferences, Zhang said he “likes to buy things that will never go out of style. I’m not really following the trend anymore. I’m more into creating my own trend and my own style, more like a leader than a follower. “

During the pandemic, he fell in love with vintage couture pieces mingling Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Jean Paul Gaultier and Christian Dior with bespoke stitching from the tailor of Savile Row Welsh & Jefferies or bespoke pieces from his close friend, the fashion designer Huishan Zhang.