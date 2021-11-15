Fashion
Which Chinese male influencers are buying? – WWD
LONDON – You know it’s not an easy buy when the order has to be signed by Rei Kawakubo herself.
But that was the case with Chinese fashion influencer Dipsy when he tried to snag a runway look: an oversized black and white dress in which the lower half resembles octopus tentacles, from the Spring 2022 collection by Comme des Garçons presented in Tokyo last month.
With around 8 million subscribers on Weibo, the Chinese version of Twitter, there’s almost nothing Dipsy can’t get in China. Like many other top influencers in the market, he receives expensive giveaways from big brands on a daily basis. In the last 30 days alone, he has been approached by Chanel, Hermès, Balenciaga, Gucci, Valentino and Canada Goose to promote their new styles.
“I was rejected last season by her. This time my saleswoman at Dover Street Market Tokyo finally convinced her to do this look for me after a week of persuasion, ”he told WWD, adding that in order to get Kawakubo’s approval, the sales team will submit their social media posts to help them assess whether they are suitable for the brand. Dipsy described the experience similar to a job interview to become her assistant.
“I paid around 1 million Japanese yen, [or around $8,823] for this, including all taxes. I didn’t like this look at all when I was looking at the photos, but if you watch the video you will see that the look looks like a walking octopus. I was addicted. I will be so beautiful when I wear it to go out and go shopping, ”he added.
For Bohan Qiu, founder of the Shanghai-based communications agency Boh Project and a respected figure in the intelligence of the Chinese fashion market in the West, buying vintage and archival pieces is far more interesting than buying the latest. “It” bags.
In addition to browsing Grailed and Vestiaire Collective, he often buys and sells on Xianyu, Alibaba’s answer to the vintage electronics market.
“From Italian space age lamps and vintage partitions from the late Qing Dynasty, to Dior Homme from the 2000s and ultra-rare Japanese Fender guitars from the 1980s, the stuff these days on Xianyu has really gotten great.” interesting. I also buy from Grailed for vintage, but shipping to China can be a pain at times with customs and duties, ”he said.
Senser is another new platform used by Qiu. The site gets its supplies directly from European shopping centers and offers more than 600,000 products from more than 3,000 brands. He claims that over 70% of the app offerings were new arrivals and are sold 30-40% less than a branded store in China due to its strong bargaining power.
“Now that we can no longer travel abroad, the daigou [a process where exporters outside of China purchase items for those living in China] business has been systematically focused and organized on this platform, and it covers new and old seasons and sometimes even more stuff than Farfetch at fairly competitive prices. It quickly took precedence over my buying habits, ”he added.
Fashion influencer Tao Liang, commonly known as Mr. Bags, also does some shopping online. He went to online auctions to buy his favorite rare bags during the pandemic.
Last December, he attended a dinner at a local Hunan cuisine restaurant at an auction organized by Poly Auction, and spent nearly one million renminbi, or $ 156,500, for a Himalayan Birkin. . This year, he bought two additional bags at auction: a black Kelly 40 and a Kelly Teddy 40.
As Dipsy, Liang, and Qiu look outward, Yu Zheng, the man behind the famous Weibo Fashionmodels account with over 10 million followers, prefers local talent.
More recently, he bought from brands such as M Essential, Garcon by Garcon and Qiuhao, the first winner of the Chinese Woolmark Prize.
“M Essential is a great representation of what I call modern Chinese fashion,” he said. “From the fabric, the embroidery and the shape, everything comes from Chinese tradition. With an affordable price, you get great value for money. Garcon by Garcon adapts well to the Asian body. I usually order about 10 pieces each season. Qiuhao is ideal for leather jackets and sheepskin coats. After a media discount, I usually spend 30,000 renminbi [$4,696] all seasons. “
Yu added that he won’t be buying too many pieces from luxury brands as most of the trendy items will be offered, but he’s ready to invest in timeless pieces like a black tweed jacket from the recent Métiers d. ‘Art of Chanel.
Across Eurasia, fashion and interior design influencer Louis Zhang is interested in something smaller but far more valuable. Last year, a series of videos about her wardrobe, filmed in her riverside apartment in London, went viral on Chinese video site Bilibili, helping her gain a loyal fan base there.
He recently bought 4 carats of yellow diamonds, 2 carats each, for about $ 80,000 from a friend, whose family owns a diamond factory in Shenzhen. He plans to turn them into a pair of earrings.
In terms of shopping preferences, Zhang said he “likes to buy things that will never go out of style. I’m not really following the trend anymore. I’m more into creating my own trend and my own style, more like a leader than a follower. “
During the pandemic, he fell in love with vintage couture pieces mingling Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Jean Paul Gaultier and Christian Dior with bespoke stitching from the tailor of Savile Row Welsh & Jefferies or bespoke pieces from his close friend, the fashion designer Huishan Zhang.
Sources
2/ https://wwd.com/menswear-news/mens-fashion/what-chinese-male-influencers-buying-1234993742/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]