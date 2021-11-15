CFDA Fashion Show Awards explained & a full list of 2021 winners – The Hilltop





Edvin Thompson (dressed in red) of Theophilio celebrates after receiving the CFDA American Emerging Designer of the Year Award. The 2021 Council of Fashion Designers of America Inc. (CFDA) Awards reverted to an in-person modality on November 10 after a one-year hiatus. The awards were held at The Pool + The Grill, a reimagined space at the Four Seasons Hotel in Manhattan, NY. The in-person show was highly anticipated as the 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards were held digitally due to the coronavirus pandemic. America’s fashion industry goes by many names, but one thing we all agree on is the optimism and determination that drives our industry, fashion designer Tom Ford said in his opening speech. Known as the Fashion Oscars, the CFDA Awards were created to honor excellence in fashion design. This year’s list of nominees included a slew of popular designers: Telfar Clemens for Telfar, Rick Owens, Daniel Lee for Bottega Venetta and Jerry Lorenzo for Fear of God. Founded in 1980, the Council of Fashion Designers of America Inc. is a non-profit organization whose mission is to strengthen the impact of American fashion in the world. economy. The CFDA has several programs and scholarships including CFDA / Vogue Fashion Funds, The Gucci Change Makers x CFDA Scholars by Design Price, the CFDA Fashion Awards and the Global Fashion Calendar. While big names like Anna Wintour and Tom Ford are typically associated with CFDA, the organization has over 400 members. Members associated with a larger group of publishers, retailers and stylists form the Fashion Guild. This invitation-only network is responsible for appointing laureates. The CFDA Board of Directors then approves the nominations and awards. The process is quite political as the designer and current secretary of the CFDA, Vera Wang said in a 2010 maintenance, “The campaign has always been the rule, not the exception, and I’ve been in fashion for 40 years.” After a controversial year, the CFDA has made a point of emphasizing diversity and inclusion in fashion. The Winner’s Awards on Wednesday celebrated the impact of color innovators like Dapper Dan, Yeohlee Teng and Aurora James. This same sentiment was true for the design awards, as many black designers won as well. Singer Ciara presented the American Accessories Designer Award to Telfar Clemens of Telfar. South Korean model He Yeon Jung presented the Emerging American Designer of the Year to Edvin Thompson of Theophilio. Zendaya was crowned a fashion icon by international model Iman. Tom Ford also announced that the CFDA awarded $ 5.1 million to 161 designers, manufacturers and businesses in 2020. Women and minority-owned businesses made up 79% of that number. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the CFDA scholarship, Ford also announced that the coalition will double the scholarship to $ 500,000 and create new ones for fashion students who represent the future of our industry. The CFDA appears to be achieving its goal of creating diversity, inclusion and equity in fashion. I don’t know about you, but I feel in this room a sense of hope, innovation, ingenuity and a real sense of unity and Support, Zendaya said accepting the Fashion Icon Award. The full list of 2021 recipients is available below. Zendaya received the Fashion Icon Award. Emily Adams Bode of Bode received the American Menswear Award. Anya Taylor-Joy won the title of Face of the Year. Dapper Dan won the Lifetime Achievement Award. Telfar Clemens from Telfar won the American Accessories Designer Award. Aurora James received the Founders Award. Nina Garcia received the Media Award. Edvin Thompson of Theophilio won the American Emerging Designer Award. Yeohlee Teng accepted the Directors’ Tribute Award. Demna Gvasalia won the Global Womens Designer of the Year award. Christopher John Rodgers won the American Womenswear Award. Grace Wales Bonner won the Global Mens Designer of the Year award. Patagonia won the environmental sustainability award. Model Alliance won the award for positive social influence. Copy edited by: Ndia Webb

