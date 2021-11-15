SHUSHU / TONG is the subversive label that lights up the Shanghai fashion scene





Designers Liushu Lei and Yutong Jiang just launched a collection inspired by the ’70s manga series ice! Kinderwhore is dead? Long live kindergarten. The subversive, lolita aesthetic popularized by Babes in Toyland, Jack Off Jill, and Kindergarten Queen Courtney Love in the early 90s is alive and well in the Year of Our Lord 2021, though in the hands of many designers, The looks had something of an upgrade. But come on, it had been 30 years of course she was going to grow up at some point. Cup on label based in Shanghai SHUSHU / TONG, whose cute designs with an edge set the runway and possibly your social media timeline alight. Founded in 2015 by longtime friends Liushu Lei and Yutong Jiang, who left London to return to China shortly after completing their fashion studies, the brands of prom dresses in Victorian hues, chic shirts and platforms dizzying fans have found Gen Z fans across the world. . With the two designers who cut their teeth during passages in collaboration with Gareth Pugh and Simone Rocha, like those who taught them the tricks of the trade when they got into fashion, the SHUSHU / TONG collections balance in the perfection romanticism, darkness and light. Her clothes for the girl who skipped class to smoke behind the bike sheds but still managed to score points like, with past offerings drawing inspiration from classic anime characters, the brilliantly bitchy cast of the cult movie Winona Ryder heather, and more. When we design, we usually think of a specific person, explains Lei. She is strong, courageous and free-spirited. More recently, the designers turned to Oka Hiromi for Aim for the Ace!, in which the main character sets out on a mission to become a professional tennis player, but not without a host of struggles and challenges along the way. Unsurprisingly, then, this season’s offer presented at the first IRL Shanghai Fashion Week since the pandemic swept the world was heavily inspired by the tennis court. The models, wearing a series of looks underpinned by SHUSHU / TONG’s signature subversion, donned on a pink Pepto Bismol pitch court in bow-embellished balloon-sleeve vests, matching shorts that showed off bursts of buttocks and stiff, starched white shirts. carefully in satin mini. The Space Age-y flourishes came from strapless halter neck dresses that exploded under the bust into sweeping trapezoids, while classic tennis polo shirts were finished with layers and layers of tulle skirts. As has become the norm, looks were complemented by delicate, sparkling jewels that dripped from the models’ necks and ears, and iconic hardcore and pragmatic shoes from SHUSHU / TONG, including chunky-soled Mary-Janes, stacked moccasins, and more. When we design, we usually have a specific person in mind. She is strong, courageous and has a free spirit Liushu Lei It was a spirited comeback after COVID from one of the most dynamic and unconventional brands to come from China, and marks a shifting moment for designers in terms of developing its manufacturing with many looks using materials. generally woven through sportswear offerings. After a period of uncertainty and turmoil, the designers are excited to go ahead and enter their next chapter. We used the lockdown to look at different ways of expanding what we were doing, says Lei. Last year hasn’t slowed down at all for us, the pace has picked up as we explore new things. But for now, they were just happy to be back.

