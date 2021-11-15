Ms UAE World Debanjali Kamstra to wear falcon-inspired dress in global competition

Only two months away from the Mrs World competition in Las Vegas, the first representative of the United Arab Emirates, Debanjali Kamstra, said she chose a designer who will create two dresses for her, including the all-important national costume.

Kamstra, originally from India but who has lived in Dubai for 13 years, was invited by the US organizers of the global competition in September to be the representative of the United Arab Emirates. She will be among 72 contenders for the crown, which the organization says celebrates the uniqueness of married women.

Mrs World 2022 is scheduled to be held in Las Vegas on January 15.

“I was looking for a designer who would understand the meaning of the moment and its importance,” Kamstra said. The National.

“We finally decided to go with Filipino designer Cary Santiago. Filipinos have done an amazing job with pageantry, whether it’s on stage or designing clothes. And Cary is excellent with fabric handling and workmanship. of costumes. “

Kamstra’s national costume, which will be part of a competition, will be inspired by the falcon, the national bird of the United Arab Emirates and symbol of strength and heritage. The dresses will be revealed during the competition.

All photos: Mahmoud Marei, Syed Kamran Ali

Santiago, who has been drawing for over 25 years, says he agreed to take on the project because it was “another great challenge” for him.

“I have a passion for everything that takes off, especially birds, so I couldn’t say no to it,” he says. “The plan is for Debanjali to stand out. She is already a very beautiful and gorgeous woman and we just want to make sure the dresses will show off her. [quality of] to be an independent woman.

“She has a very nice personality and a great personal style and she’s a woman of substance, so as a designer I want to emphasize that by using and thinking about the different shades of gold, [and also with] Dubai being the city of gold. It will be a great collaboration between the two of us. “

A dress designed by Santiago and worn by Filipino contestant Gazini Ganados won best national costume in the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

“It was a very big honor for me. Debanjali saw this costume, as well as all of my other avian-inspired dresses in my collection at the time. It probably made her decide to contact me and I can’t wait to finish her costume “, explains the designer whose creations have been worn by many celebrities, from Beyonce to Paris Hilton through Tyra Banks.

Santiago likes to call his creations “wearable art”.

“All of my works are considered masterpieces with the most intricate patterns. You can immediately recognize that this is a Cary dress when you see one. It is still very distinct. Distinctively Cary. “

A former member of the Emirates airline cabin crew, Kamstra is also an architect and opened his first interior design company, Veloche, in Dubai ten years ago. She has since started two more businesses, one selling home interiors and the other selling healthy snacks and drinks. She married Christiaan Kamstra in 2012, and the couple live in Dubai with their two daughters, Victoria, 6, and Tiffany, 5.

As there has never been a Mrs UAE World before, Kamstra said The National in a previous interview that his preparations for the competition were completely self-funded. The fact that she is not a citizen of the United Arab Emirates is also not a problem for the organizers, she said.

They understand the United Arab Emirates and that so many expats live there. So, [that] was no problem for them, she said. In addition, our leaders in the United Arab Emirates have made it clear that everyone who lives here should consider this their country and their home. It encouraged me.

