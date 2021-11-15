GQ’s Men of the Year 2021 cover stars: Lil Nas X, Tom Holland and Giannis Antetokounmpo





Welcome to our 26th annual edition of the men of the year. For more than a quarter of a century now, GQ has ended the year by celebrating the people (note: not just men) who have had a profound impact on our culture. This year, however, we wanted to be a bit more specific. You see, as we began to identify the influencers who had the biggest and most heroic impact in 2021, we found that they all shared a certain trait: bravery. In fact, we believe bravery is the most important and timely asset right now, and call 2021 the Year of the Brave. So we searched through the culture for people who embody the spirit of bravery, starting with the three cover stars who were announcing themselves here. First up is Lil Nas X, who is able to create mega musical hits and pair them with great pop visual provocations more fearlessly than anyone since Madonna. But he also updates the pop provocateur’s algorithm with his scholarly talent for attracting attention and fiery naysayers via social media. Photograph by Pari Dukovic Second, there’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, who doesn’t want to be the new face of the NBA but probably can’t stop it from happening anyway due to his inspiring life story, unparalleled determination in competition, his supernatural charisma and that impressive performance in this NBA playoff year. (Not wanting to be the face of the NBA partly means that Giannis typically doesn’t do magazine covers, fashion shoots, or intimate interviews with journalists, so we’re excited to be the exception. .) Photograph by Arnaud Pyvka Come back Tuesday 11/16 to read the story Finally, there’s Tom Holland, who graced the role of Spider-Man so much that he may have grown taller than Spider-Man. And so, he has to decide how much of himself he’ll keep giving to be a superhero, and what it means to just be an actor without the Lycra.

