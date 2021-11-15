DeVonta Smith celebrates her birthday in spectacular fashion





DeVonta Smith celebrates his birthday with 2 touchdowns and above all a victory Wide receiver DeVonta Smith started his “Jordan” year on a high note. Smith celebrated his 23rd birthday in a winning way, recording four catches for 66 yards and two touchdowns. The rookie didn’t want any gifts from his teammates. He said getting the win was all he wanted. “I wouldn’t say my birthday played a big part. It was just going out and performing and doing things that we do,” Smith said. Smith was there when his quarterback needed him most. On the Eagles’ second possession, quarterback Jalen Hurts finished the nine-play, 80-yard drive with a 36-yard touchdown pass to Smith, who leapt up and used his long arms to beat the former teammate. the university and his fellow cornerback. Patrick Surtain II and brings the ball to score to give the Eagles a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. It is the longest touchdown received by an Eagles rookie since Mack Hollins’ 64-yard touchdown in 2017. “The quarterback trusts me to give me a chance to play. Like we always talk about trusting each other, he trusted me,” Smith said of Hurts’ first touchdown pass. “DeVonta had a spectacular reception of the ball, came down, held his position on the ball and we got a touchdown so it was a good start and a big spark for us,” said Hurts. In the second quarter, Smith caught his second touchdown of the game on a 5-yard pass from Hurts. Smith became the first Eagles rookie to receive multiple touchdowns in a single game since Jordan Matthews in 2014. Smith says he’s just showing off what he does in practice. “I feel more comfortable every week. It all comes down to preparation. I’m going to train, I train hard,” he explained. “The way I train and the way the team trains, that’s why we are successful in games. When you train the way we train, you get the right result you want. “ Head coach Nick Sirianni praised the Eagles’ main receiver after the game. Sirianni simply said, “He’s just a good soccer player.” “He has long arms and he’s just a good football player. He just went up and got it,” Sirianni said. “Jalen gave him the chance to make a play, put it in the right place, and he just went up and made a play. He had some really good roads today and some under roads and things like that. He showed it both ways today. It was a good DeVonta game and he played his cock. “

