Three players not selected for Ireland’s senior men’s squad





Irish senior men’s head coach Mark Keenan has selected three unselected players from his expanded 19-man squad for the first round matches of the FIBA ​​EuroBasket 2025 pre-qualifiers this month.

Tradehouse Central Ballincolligs Dylan Corkery and C&S Neptunes Cian Heaphy have both previously represented Ireland at the minors level, while Cian Sullivan, who plays with Spain’s Unin Baloncesto Archena, is up for a first international selection.

Keenan said: Obviously, with the retirement of Jason Killeen and CJ Fulton playing in the United States, there would always be changes and additions to the squad and the larger squad. We are very happy with the roster of nineteen players that we are announcing for this first two-game window. Dylan Corkery has been with our team since 2019 and Cian Sullivan joined our team last summer. Cian Heaphy was included for the first time. It is important for us as a management team to bring quality younger players to the senior team and the three young men have fully deserved their inclusion. Ireland opened their campaign in Cyprus on November 25, followed by a home game with Austria at the National Basketball Arena on November 28. The team will be reduced to 12 before these meetings. Ireland will also face Switzerland in Group A of qualifying. The group winners and the second highest ranked team from the three qualifying groups will advance to the second round of the FIBA ​​EuroBasket 2025 Pre-Qualifying. Tickets for Ireland v Austria at the National Basketball Arena will be put into effect. sale Tuesday. The game will also be broadcast live on TG4. SENIOR MEN’S TEAM OF IRELAND: Taiwo Badmus (UMF Tindastoll Sauoarkrokur), Jordan Blount (Thor AK), John Carroll (Bueno Albacete Basket), Dylan Corkery (Tradehouse Central Ballincollig), Paul Dick (Belfast Star), Brian Fitzpatrick (Odessa BC), Sean Flood (Omnia Nicosia ), William Hanley (Unattached), Cian Heaphy (C&S Neptune), Kyle Hosford (UCC Demons), James Gormley (Baloncestro Aguimes), Stephen James (Griffith College Templeogue), Lorcan Murphy (Griffith College Templeogue) Adrian OSullivan (Tradehouse Central) Ballincollig), Cian Sullivan (Unin Baloncesto Archena), Eoin Quigley (Garveys Tralee Warriors), Conor Quinn (Belfast Star), Neil Randolph (Griffith College Templeogue), Ciaran Roe (Killester). FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Group A first round pre-qualifying schedule:

November 25: Cyprus v Ireland, 5pm Tassos Papadopoulous Eleftheria SC, Nicosia;November 28: Ireland v Austria, 5 p.m., National Basketball Arena (TG4 live).

