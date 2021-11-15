Pnina Tornai x Jared is back with sparkling diamond fashion jewelry – JCK

Around the same time last year, we announced the launch of a line of engagement rings from wedding dress designer Pnina Tornai, which will be sold exclusively at Jared. Since then, Tornai has added wedding rings, a collection for men and, starting today, a costume jewelry line exclusively for the retailer. This is now the fourth line I have launched in a year, which is amazing for one for a small person, she says.

It turns out that Tornai is indeed small, but not her personality or the opulence and complexity of her aesthetic. Comprising 40 pieces, the line is not small either. And while a lot of jewelry isn’t quite oversized it certainly isn’t dainty, the lace ring pictured at the top, for example, extends all the way to the knuckle, and there’s a hamsa pendant that features a major presence on the neck. I like the bigger pieces, because you can see the details, she says.

Inspired by the jewelry that Pnina herself owns (specially made for her by private jewelers over the years), each piece has a message behind it. I see this collection as pieces of me, pieces of myself, says the designer, who describes herself as a jewelry addict. And now, thanks to the collaboration with Jared, I can share these pieces of me with everyone, which means a lot to me.

I’ve always had an obsession with jewelry, says Tornai. It is the best way to celebrate important milestones in life. And it’s not just a gift you can receive or give, it’s also a gift you can give yourself. I think we should congratulate ourselves when we do something and we are successful.

References to designer wedding dresses are easy to spot. For example, the butterfly-inspired earrings and pendant (pictured below) clearly refer to a collection of dresses called Butterfly. I love butterflies for their beauty, but also because they symbolize transformation, they remind me of my own metamorphosis throughout my life, and they can serve as a symbol of transformations to come, the designer said in the notes. from the collection.

The lace ring at the top hints at a staple in Tornais couture fashion vocabulary. This ring was for me a way to capture the beauty of lace in a piece of jewelry, she says. As a designer, lace is not a fabric for me, it’s a story. It’s like a work of art. Because when you see and touch real French-made lace, it tells a story.

Beyond the elements that refer to fashion, there are symbolic pieces of the line that flow directly from Tornese spiritual beliefs. I am very mystical, I am very spiritual, and I believe in the evil eye, she said. I have seen it work. It’s incredible.

For her, like so many jewelry lovers and designers, jewelry is not just an adornment, but something to help you harness power, attract positive energy, and protect yourself from harm. I believe that precious stones and metals come from the earth with a deep mystical energy, so when you wear a diamond or wear gold, the energy of these elements mixes with your personal energy, she says. . I really feel it every time I wear jewelry, maybe because I’m a very sensitive person, but I really do.

Tornai has studied Kabbalah for many years (and, as such, is rarely seen without a red string tied around his wrist). It was there that I learned the spiritual meaning of all these talismanic symbols. They have been around forever.

Beyond the hamsa (pictured above) and some pieces with a Mediterranean element of the evil eye, there is a wing motif that is of particular personal significance to Tornai (pictured below). I truly believe we all have a wing person out there, someone we love, someone who gives us courage and is there for us when we need them.

“Our wing pendant can be seen as half of a pair of wings to symbolize true friendship and true love. How can we live life without a good friend who is always there to tell us the truth and push us where we want to go in life?

Mountain peak: Jared has done an incredible job capturing my visions and inspirations and transforming them into true gems that can be mass produced and accessible to anyone, says designer Pnina Tornai. 10 karat gold lace ring with black diamonds, $ 1,799.99.

