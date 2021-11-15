Pioneering fashion designer Nichole Lynel shares her tips for building strong partnerships and supportive teams

Nichole Lynel, Founder, Fashion Designer, Author

Photo credit: Brian Parker



Nichole Lynel has had a connection with Nordstrom his entire life. She remembers her grandmother doing her back-to-school shopping at Nordstrom when she was five. At eighteen, Lynel landed his second job at the retail giant. When she decided to pursue her goal of becoming a fashion designer, Lynel always dreamed of seeing her clothes one day on the shelves at Nordstrom.

In 2021, the Lynels dream has come true. Six years after launching her brand, Shop Nichole Lynel, the Cerritos-born designer and entrepreneur, has become an official supplier to Nordstrom. Lynel created, designed and produced a twenty-piece Holiday Glam collection for the retailer. This is the first of many Nichole Lynel The Label collections available in Nordstrom stores nationwide and online. Although Lynel has been approached by other retailers in the past, especially after the growing movement of support for entrepreneurs of color, she signed the deal with Nordstrom because she felt they really appreciated what she was bringing. .

Nordstrom really approached me intentionally. I wanted someone to approach me because I was awesome, not because I was black. Although I love being a black woman, I don’t want to be a checkbox. I wanted to [them] wanting me because I was tall. And it is exactly like that [Nordstrom] approached me. They researched me and held my hand throughout this process, Lynel said.

Nordstrom is not Lynels’ first notable partnership. Lynel was one of three designers to create clothes for the American Girl’s 35th Anniversary Fashion Show. It was the first time she had created models small enough to fit on an 18-inch tall doll, and the whole process took over a year, but Lynel enjoyed the challenge.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

[American Girl] are very detailed and they are very present and every little point to the butterflies, to every little piece of it. The shoes, the socks, everything has to be approved and go through a process. But it was gorgeous, and I can’t believe something that started with sketches and a moodboard turned into a real catwalk with models and doll clothes, Lynel explained.

As the Lynels brand grows and its list of partnerships grows, Lynel has learned to distinguish the good partners from the bad. She cautions entrepreneurs exploring collaborations to know their books and numbers well, prepare for the expense, carefully review their contracts, and negotiate what they want. She also cautions business owners to choose partners who have a common goal beyond money.

If someone is all about the money, it won’t be about you. It will not be a question of morals. It won’t be about anything else. At the end of the day, they’re going to choose that money over you, Lynel said.

As a black female entrepreneur, Lynel understands how difficult it can be for business owners of color to find growth opportunities such as collaborations. When she launched her first online fashion store in 2014, she experienced the lack of support, funding, respect, and access to resources such as manufacturing for black fashion designers.

One of the biggest hurdles is finding the right resources. We don’t come from families that we can just tap into to produce those items of our dreams. Another is taken seriously and gets funding and just general respect to produce and sell [our] articles, said Lynel.

Nichole Lynel, Founder, Fashion Designer, Author

Photo credit: Brian Parker



Lynel recalled the humble beginnings of his brand. Her first creation was a silky set which she described as the crispest satin two-piece. Once she honed her design skills, she hit another hurdle in finding manufacturers. She had to knock on dozens of doors in LA just to find a manufacturer she could work with. Lynel quickly launched her first collection at a fashion show for an Los Angeles-based designer, but the expense became an issue.

I couldn’t afford to produce this collection because it just didn’t make sense for my target market. Even though it was beautiful, it wasn’t going to work, Lynel explained.

For Lynel, having the right relationships was the key to overcoming these early obstacles. She deepened her knowledge of the fashion world thanks to the mentorship of her manufacturer who taught her pattern making, sewing, manufacturing and merchandising. Lynel also credits Harlem Fashion Row (HFR), an agency that provides resources and opportunities for color designers. It is thanks to HFR that Lynel obtained the partnership with American Girl.

They have been a life changing business providing not only resources and opportunities but also advice. And they’ve really helped me not only with the resources, but by changing my mind about what’s available and really making some of my biggest dreams come true.

Lynel continued to foster the right relationships as her business grew. She has invested in building a team that can support her vision as her brand evolves. She noted that some of the most important roles were a production manager, marketing professional, and accountant who helped her navigate her partnership with Nordstrom; the launch of its premium brand, NL, The Label; and manage the triple income Lynel earned during the pandemic. Her advice for hiring? Hire character and pay for quality.

Every time I have been cheap I have paid twice. When it comes to work, grown-ups need a good pay and a great environment, and I had to provide it, Lynel noted.

But while Lynel has been smart with the people who help her build her business, she’s really mastered connecting with the people she builds her business for. Lynel has built up a loyal following online through her authentic storytelling, thoughtful marketing, and community engagement. She uses her rapport with her clients to build a brand in which they invest.

I design for the glamorous girl on the go. What does she need the moment she wakes up in the morning to her wedding dress? I always think about what she needs, then I ask questions, and my clients are heavily involved in the process and the journey. I always get the question: how are you growing up and how has things changed so fast? And that’s because I only do what people react to.

Lynel is determined to continue the momentum with Shop Nichole Lynel and NL, The Label. She has set herself the goal of forging more partnerships with brands, organizing her own fashion show, launching a higher quality line by 2022 and entering the training space for fashion entrepreneurs with e-books and courses.

And while Lynel knows the fashion industry is a competitive space, the avant-garde designer isn’t at all disheartened or distracted by it.

If I didn’t do it first, I’ll do it better and I’ll innovate. All the worry about who does what, and if it seems like the energy in the mine doesn’t matter. I am an architect. I am full of plans. So while they are looking at my plan, I can just create another one. It is endless.