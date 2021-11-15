Buy the first Black Friday 2021 deals: Nordstrom, Amazon, Sephora and more

It’s the season to shop! The hunt for the best Black Friday and Cyber ​​Week deals is officially on. As we move closer to Thanksgiving, the biggest holiday shopping events of the year are almost here. Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday holidays begin November 26-29, but with supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and earlier shipping cut-off times, retailers are starting to sell now.

And while Black Friday is still a few weeks away, retailers around the world are getting a head start on the shopping holidays with special Black Friday deals featuring top fashion and beauty markdowns. from top brands like Nordstrom, Sephora and Amazon and brands like Lululemon, Tory Burch, Madewell and Kate Spade offering the best assortment of gift ideas for the special people on your list this year (or even for yourself).

Whether you’re looking for the perfect workout set, comfy and comfy clothes for the season, vacation home makeover items, the latest Roomba, or whatever beauty product you can get from Sephora, we’ve put together a List of the Best First Black Friday Deals and Save Events from some of our favorite brands and retailers to guide you through this year’s Cyber ​​Week and help with all of your giveaway needs.

Lululemon

While Lululemons’ Black Friday sale doesn’t start until Thanksgiving Day, November 28 through Cyber ​​Monday, until then shoppers should make a point of checking out. Lululemons, we’ve done too much deals section, where you can find the best deals of some of the brand’s signature styles, from men’s and women’s clothing to accessories at almost 50% off.

lululemon Align High Waist Pants 25 “

Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt

ABC Skinny 34 “Trousers Utilitech

Nordstrom

This year, Nordstrom launched its the first Black Friday savings offers November 4. Items in store and online will get up to 40% off brands like Everlane, Frame, Frye, Reformation, UGG and many more. But Nordstrom doesn’t stop there. On November 19, new offers will be added and for Cyber ​​Monday, starting November 27, selected items will get a discount of up to 50%! Make sure to keep these dates in mind to get the best Nordstrom deals ahead of the game!

Ganni jacquard tank dress

Ugg Noel 3 Stripe Crew Socks

Frame Heritage Piper Open Hem Jeans

Oblio wireless charger and UV cleaner

Amazon

Amazons Black Friday Deals have already started, allowing shoppers to get the best advance deals on everything from clothes and gadgets to your favorite home and kitchen necessities. And when it comes to electronics, Amazon has a section dedicated to his own deceptions where items like Kindles, Fire TV Sticks, Echo Show tablets, etc. have their own discounts.

Refurbished Waterproof Kindle Paperwhite

IRobot Roomba 692 vacuum robot

Women’s Cross Tape Plush Open Toe Slippers

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Saute Oven

Hill house

Fresh off the launch of its 2021 Holiday Collection, Hill House Home is bringing more holiday cheer with their annual sale. From Monday, November 15 through Cyber ​​Monday, November 29, beloved retailer Nap Dress will be offering up to 50% off items for the home, men, women and children. Catch anything from a comfy Hill House dress to fan favorite Ellie Nap dress in this special sale.

Cashmere Nude

In honor of cyber-shopping season, Naked Cashmere launched an exclusive limited edition Black Friday Collection which will run throughout this month and end on December 2nd. The beloved cashmere brand (which is known to never be on sale), has launched the 23-piece limited black monochrome collection for fans to buy this season, featuring everything from lux mens and womens 100% cashmere sweaters to unisex jogging sets, socks, slippers and accessories. The Black Friday collection is also priced lower than their traditional pieces, with prices ranging from $ 50 to $ 165.

Shopbop

Shopbop is offering shoppers stylish discounts with their current discount of up to 50%. While the sale for the Amazon-owned retailer, which offers free two-day shipping to U.S. Amazon Prime members, isn’t necessarily a Black Friday sale, with 1,000 new styles recently added, it’s a great way for shoppers to take advantage of discounts on some of their favorite designer brands before the cyber madness begins.

Split59 Women’s Fleece Sweatpants in Powder

Jacquemus Le Chiquito bag

Tory Burch

Ahead of Black Friday, Tory Burch shoppers can take advantage of a range of discounts on certain styles of their current sales section which offers everything from shoes and accessories to ready-to-wear. Opt for a pair of classic Tory Burch flats or a cute set from the designer Tory Sport line. Whatever you choose, you can’t go wrong with these stylish sale items.

Kate spade

New York-based brand Kate Spade is also embarking on the first transactions before Black Friday with its own sale. With the newly added styles, shoppers can choose from a wide range of Kate Spade items such as their handbags, shoes, clothing and other iconic accessories. In addition to clothes, Kate Spade also a selection of chic household items for sale with products like decorative diaries and festive glassware.

Small Smile Vichy shoulder bag

Nike

For workout fanatics and athleisure fans alike, Nike is putting its best foot forward with a big pre-cyber week sale with items up to 40% off. And we were talking about a plethora of Nike products such as running shoes, training equipment, comfortable clothing, accessories and equipment. With nearly 2,600 items for sale, there is no shortage of good deals for everyone.

Dri-FIT Swoosh Sports Bra

Sportswear Essential Collection Women’s Washed Fleece Pants

Madewell

Before Black Friday, you can shop for the massive Madewells sale that includes everything from winter coats, sweaters, jeans and sportswear to basic t-shirts, accessories and pajamas. In fact, if you are looking for a new set of Cozy pajamas or sweatshirts, these items are up to 60% off and it doesn’t end there. Buyers may also have the option to take advantage of an additional 20% off with certain items on sale.

Corduroy Ensley Quilted Jacket

Brushed ribbed polo shirt

Zipporah

Sephora is making sure its Beauty Insiders are rewarded for their loyalty with a special VIB Vacation Savings sale. The pre-Black Friday event, which started on November 5 and will run until November 15, is hosted by the brand’s Beauty Insider tiers. Rouge members, or those who spend $ 1,000 a year, first got access to the sale, stocking up at 20% off products with a special code. VIB members, who spend $ 350 per year, can take advantage of a 15% discount starting November 9. Finally, those of the Insider level, which has no threshold and is free to join, enjoy a 10% discount from November 11. See the sale exemptions here.

Limited Edition Dyson Supersonic Set

NARS High Profile Cheek Palette

Beauty Fenty

If you’re a fan of bubbly Fenty Beautys Killawatt Highlighter Palettes and her bold lipstick colors, you’re in luck! Rihanna’s fan-favorite beauty brand is giving shoppers a pre-holiday giveaway with a small sale featuring some of their iconic beauty products at almost 50% off. Grab a few of your Fenty favorites for yourself or for another beauty lover.

Soft Matte Moisturizers with Brush

