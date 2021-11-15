Kendall Jenner sparks debate over wedding guest etiquette with cutout black dress





Kendall Jenner sparked a debate over wedding guest etiquette after wearing a black dress with cutouts to a friend’s wedding. Thursday the keeping up with the Kardashians The star attended the wedding of her friend Lauren Perez, the model opting for a black dress from the Mnots SS22 collection, which featured diamond-shaped cutouts and left her stomach bare, for the reception. In photos and videos posted to her Instagram Stories, which have since expired but were captured and shared on social media, Jenner, 26, can be seen wearing the statement dress while posing with other guests at the wedding, including Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid. However, on Twitter, the models’ choice of dress sparked reactions ranging from horror to confusion, with many fans questioning the suit’s suitability – while others accused Jenner of hijacking the dress. attention of the bride. Picture Kendall Jenner wearing this to your wedding, one person tweeted alongside crying emojis, while another said: Kendall Jenner really said F you to her best friend on her wedding day. Someone else said he would have a guest who arrived at his wedding in a Jenners dress be removed by security, writing: daring to do that to the smh bride and groom. Many have also accused Jenner of overshadowing the bride, who happens to be one of her closest friends. Preferring that you show up in a wedding dress than this one, one person captioned a photo of Jenner at the wedding reception. While most people agreed that the dress was not appropriate wedding attire, others defended Jenner on the grounds that she changed the dress after the ceremony itself, in which she was a maid of honor. Why are so many people angry with the dress Kendall Jenner wore? She used this dress during the after-party and not the wedding itself. And you all say she’s an attention seeker ???? You guys GIVE him attention. It makes sense, one tweet read, while another fan wrote: Hot take, but I literally don’t see anything wrong with what Kendall Jenner wore to the after-party. While it’s common knowledge that guests shouldn’t wear white to a wedding, experts also advise against wearing dresses that might be considered revealing, with Julie Sabatino, wedding fashion stylist at The Stylish Bride, having previously declared Martha stewart that guests should never wear something with a lot of exposed skin, as this will distract from the bride. So far, neither Jenner nor Perez have commented on the sartorial debate.

