Harry Rosen Presents Next Generation Innovation in Luxury Menswear in Canada





Harry Rosen: Steal the Show at 60% Savings – FINALCUT – Next Generation Innovation in Luxury Retail Tweet this “We designed FinalCut for a client who enjoys the thrill of building an exceptional wardrobe at affordable prices for luxury brands,” said Ian rosen, EVP Digital & Strategy. “It’s a modernized online shopping destination for the man with style and common sense who drives quality and value. The man who wants steal the showat a fraction of the price. ” For the customer Harry Rosen who wants to shop every day not only on Black Friday and Boxing DayFinalCutis the online destination to access unique, relevant and high quality pieces from the previous menswear season. ShopFinalCut.com is the latest Harry Rosen banner to complement the investments the company has made to establish itself as an ecommerce leader in Canada. Exceeding the three-year 2023 targets in early 2020, digital sales have nearly tripled since 2019. FinalCutis is the next evolution of Harry Rosen’s digital transformation strategy to provide Canadian men with an immersive, high-end experience. Merchandise will include exciting new brands that are exclusive to online ownership and that are not available at Harry Rosen or The Outlet by Harry Rosen. The platform provides access to a limited selection of items at a premium price-performance ratio. “FinalCut is Harry Rosen’s answer to what so many customers are looking for in a shopping experience. It’s for the man who’s always on the hunt for the next big find, ”said Rosen. “This platform showcases clothing and lifestyle with an elegance that matches Harry Rosen’s reputation as a luxury brand experience that elevates the game of men. For more than six decades, we are still proud to help men showcase their best in their personal and professional lives. It’s the next generation in that legacy. ” Social media assets: @shopfinalcut #shopfinalcut About Harry Rosen

Harry Rosen is from Canada leading retailer of quality men’s clothing. Founded in 1954 by the man whose chain still bears his name, the eponymous store has grown from a single 500-square-foot store to Toronto become a powerhouse in retailing in Canada with 17 stores across Canada and a solid e-commerce offer. Harry Rosen Stores and his website have extensive collections from the world’s best labels, the latest must-see designers and his own Harry Rosen Signature brand. Whether in-store, online, via social media or any other point of contact, Harry Rosen is known for delivering a personalized and exceptional customer experience. This confidence has been gained over decades of helping men feel good and do good in their personal and professional lives. Please visit:

ShopFinalCut.com

harryrosen.com SOURCE Harry Rosen Inc. For more information: Rick Byun, [email protected], (416) 575-3675 Related links http://www.harryrosen.com

