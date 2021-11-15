Correction This Week: Fixing a Moth-eaten Sweater | Fashion

We all know the feeling. You dig up one of your favorite sweaters only to find the moths had a day in the field and filled it with holes. Do not panic. In the first of a new series on repairing and recycling precious items instead of throwing them away, we’re trying a wool mending service to solve the problem.

The Raf Simons sweater above belongs to one of our colleagues who carefully stores her knits at the end of winter in vacuum bags in her loft. But when she pulled this one out, she discovered, despite her best prevention efforts, that it had been ravaged by moths four 10p holes on the front. After following the advice of English heritage To freeze the sweater for two weeks to kill the moth larvae, we brought the sacred knitting to our knitting session where one of Seams’s designers, Georgia de Castro Keeling, breathed new life into the sweater.

London entrepreneur Layla Sargent has created sewing to help solve exactly this type of problem. Helping people love their clothes, Seams’ growing network of 700 manufacturers including Savile Row tailors, theater costumers, fashion students, and professional seamstresses, among others, currently serve thousands of customers, repairing items. clothing, not just sweaters, which could have seen better days, as well as altering clothing for a perfect fit in order to increase the life of a garment.

After being carefully checked, the manufacturer goes to the customer’s or, in some cases, the manufacturer’s studio, to repair your precious possessions. Prices range from 3 for replacing a button to 70 for replacing the lining of a dress, the majority of jobs like adjusting the size of pants, re-heming a dress or fixing a tear or hole costing 15 and custom projects have custom prices agreed between the manufacturer and the customer.

Like most great business ideas, sewing is the result of a light bulb moment from personal experience. Growing up in Birmingham, Sargent, 32, asked his dressmaker grandmother, Patricia Baxter, to adapt her clothes to her 6ft frame and says she thought it was something everyone had access growing up until she realized she wasn’t. Naively, I thought it was normal! But I started to realize that my friends had a very different relationship with fashion, they wore things and threw them very quickly, Sargent tells the Observer.

Such dissatisfaction combined with the rise of the throwaway culture has propelled the idea from a brain wave to a full-fledged business model. As I learned more about the ever-growing climate crisis, I thought to myself: Why can’t we do better? Why can’t more people have access to people who will help them love their clothes for longer?

Sweater ravaged by moths before sewing does its magic

Statistics confirm the need for social enterprises like Sargents, which highlights a 2017 report from WRAP which suggests that clothing repair models have the potential to extend the average lifespan of a garment from 3.3 years to 4. , 5 years, which if applied to just 5% of clothing in the UK would save around 80,000 tonnes of CO2 and 5 billion in resources used to supply, launder and dispose of clothing.

She also has her own research to share. We surveyed 200 women in London and found that 81% think their body shape is abnormal, says Sargent. It is not by mistake. We grew up trying to squeeze and squash our bodies in clothes made with standardized sizes that are basically made for everyone and for no one. What is left with us is this really unhealthy mentality that the problem is with our bodies and not with our clothes.

Next year, Seam will expand to new areas of the UK that have yet to be announced, but before that, it partnered with clothing rental service By Rotation to help its users repair and to restore clothes so that they remain rental for longer. It’s part of Seams’ ongoing mission to come full circle on circularity, Sargent says.

For more details and how to use the service, visit cesam.uk