Blake Livelys Cutout Dress Is New York Girls’ Favorite

Of the many trends that have come to fruition throughout the return of party wear in 2021, cutouts have undeniably received the most widespread love and attention. Strings barely placed like this, slits along the hip bones, torso revealing holes reminiscent of Swiss cheese makers and trend setters have repeatedly reinvented cutouts to the point where the once controversial look has become a mainstay of contemporary fashion. However, it’s worth noting that the popular detail doesn’t always require a commitment to all revealing Kendall Jenners’ recent nude cutout dress. For example, think of the cutout dress Blake Lively wore for Saturday night lives afterparty on weekends. (The actor attended the post-show event to support his best friend Taylor Swift, who was the musical guest on the evening shows.) Livelys dress a tight khaite number knit with a peek-a-boo chest keyhole was a nod to the overall fashion movement that prioritizes sultry styling but done strategically with just a slight flash of flesh. The LBD actors sported a high neckline and three-quarter length sleeves, and it fell just below Livelys knees. Due to those aforementioned more concealed aspects of her attire, the bust cutout on the Livelys dress seemed like a subtle way to slip into the trend. For jewelry, Lively accessorized her dark dress with a delicate gold necklace, emerald earrings and a red heart-shaped ring. (Devoted fans of Swift or Swifties, as they affectionately call themselves, will recognize the sapphire-colored ball of recent singers I Bet You Think About Me (Taylors Version) (From The Vault) Musical clip, which Lively did.) Gotham / GC Images Lively also wore Chanel’s ultra-shiny Diamante flap bag and slipped into a pair of archive Christian Louboutins Calypso Pumps for the afterparty. The Gossip Girl The Alums platform heels were done in an unconventional black and indigo colourway, which was in tune with its known affinity for alternative, off-the-shelf shoes and provided a cheerful pop of color to its dark-hued ensemble. Returning to the Livelys dress, you’ll find her exact Khaite piece available below, along with a few other cutout options that are excessively subtle. Take the Cushnies cutout number, for example. Like Liveys, the dress from American fashion houses is knitted and features a discreet central keyhole on the chest. We only include products independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

