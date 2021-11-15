Who is the new creative director of Bottega Venetas, Matthieu Blazy?





Today, Bottega Veneta announced Matthieu Blazy as the new Creative Director, succeeding Daniel Lee, with immediate effect. Blazy took over as design director last year under Lee, after his experience under Raf Simons and Phoebe Philo at Celine. Blazy’s first collection for the home will be presented in February and will certainly be greeted with great anticipation following the shocking change from a beloved Bottega era. The Parisian graduate of La Cambre in Brussels began his career as a Men’s Designer for Raf Simons, then joined Maison Martin Margiela to design for the ‘Artisanal’ line and women’s ready-to-wear. He became Senior Designer at Celine in 2014, then joined Simons, drawing at Calvin Klein from 2016 to 2019. In 2020, Blazy was appointed director of ready-to-wear design at Bottega Veneta. Bottega Veneta Bottega Veneta François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and CEO of Kering declared: “The very solid foundations, the specific codes and the unique identity of Bottega Veneta allow us to nurture great ambitions for the future of this luxury House. I am convinced that the wealth of experience and culture of Matthieu Blazy will allow him to bring his creative impetus to the task of carrying on the legacy of Bottega Veneta. ” “Matthieu Blazy is an extraordinarily talented person, to whom I am proud and delighted to entrust the creative direction of our Luxury House,” said Leo Rongone, CEO of Bottega Veneta. “Bottega Veneta has always been synonymous with craftsmanship and distinctive creativity. Matthieu’s appointment will further strengthen the modern relevance of our brand and accelerate our growth, while preserving the values ​​that are at the heart of Bottega Veneta. Blazy will present its first collection for Bottega Veneta in February 2022. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

