Building a fashion giant The story of AFRICANA COUTURE & AFRICANA XPERIENCE across Africa
ASOKORO, ABUJA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Many brands love to talk about their commitment to representing culture, but for the Africana Couture team, it’s more than a vision statement: it’s a lifestyle, a vocation, a driving force.
A decade later, the brand’s vision has extended far beyond showcasing the African fabric; Africana Couture took things up a notch and is now dedicated to telling unique African stories through its state-of-the-art collections. For the team, it’s beyond the (re) definition of men’s fashion; he uses fabric to illustrate the beauty of Africa in the same way that the continent’s food, music and cinema try (successfully) to do.
Africana Couture’s journey towards creating an entirely Afrocentric brand revolves around the desire to shine the spotlight on African culture and at the same time to design an ecosystem that places particular importance on indigenous prints and fabrics. From a few hundred Instagram followers in 2013, the brand made a huge impression on the vast landscape of African storytelling, amid adventures in blockchain technology and collaborations with leading fashion brands like Mad Ape Designs. She also succeeded in creating the very first African measurement model: for decades, menswear in Africa has been entirely dependent on the dimensions prescribed by the fashion industry in the West, with little regard for factors that are uniquely Africans, but the brand is looking to change that, band by band.
In terms of philosophy, Africana Couture swears by innovation, adaptability, premium quality and customer satisfaction. From offices in Lagos to conference rooms in Dakar, from lounges in Abuja to sidewalks in Bamako, the brand is committed to spreading the gospel of tailor-made fashion and branding. In barely ten years, Charles Oronsaye and his army of 150-man non-conformists have won the trust of fashion enthusiasts throughout the West African sub-region.
Africana Couture started out by building a niche customer base, but in recent years the brand has made a few adjustments focused on retail, with the goal of increasing the accessibility of the brand. The desire for inclusiveness is what gave birth to Africana Xperience, a sub-brand that successfully created the first Kaftan ready-to-wear store in Africa. Africana Xperience is also targeting new audiences with the production of T-shirts, pants, dress shirts, leather bags, sneakers, wallets and scarves, while maintaining the same level of quality and the unique customer experience associated with the parent brand.
Africana Couture thrives on consistency, and it has the numbers to show for it. The brand has grown more than $ 500,000 in sales over a period of five consecutive years. It has also infiltrated other African and European markets as evidenced by its Global Growth Report, which has been a growth rate of 10% every year for the past 4 years.
In telling the story of Africa, the brand has made the decision to highlight some of the continent’s challenges, including infrastructure, health systems and the environment. Africana Couture believes that to realize the dream of a better Africa, good intentions are not enough, which is why she has focused on the production of drinking water. Africana H2O, a premium brand of bottled water available in a handful of places across the continent, exists to reiterate the importance of access to clean drinking water.
There are also plans to acquire real estate, which will include higher level architectural designs. Africana Smart HQ, whose official launch is imminent, is a real estate initiative that thrives on environmental sustainability and will feature artistic and architectural elements that will provide a new shopping experience for all fashion lovers in Nigeria.
In the fourth quarter of 2021, Africana Couture took a giant step forward by deciding to unveil a retail store extension in Abidjan, the capital of Côte d’Ivoire. He has also launched a campaign called “Everyone’s Invited”, which is expected to feature a collection of unique African prints that offer new perspectives for the continent’s use of fabric to celebrate art and symbolism.
About Africana Couture
Africana Couture, an international fashion brand, specializes in the urbanization of traditional African men’s clothing to see itself exemplary of the quality and the test of preference that connotes royalty and elegance.
