Urfi Javed wears exact copy of Kendall Jenners cutout monot dress





Urfi Javed stepped out for lunch this weekend in a daring cutout dress. And the internet had a collective sense of déjà vu as this same dress was recently made famous by none other than model Kendall Jenner. Some people praise Urfis jugaad but is it inspiration or plagiarism? The original Kendall Known for their love for risky outfits, the Kardashian-Jenner clan knows how to catch their eyes every time they step out. For the wedding of social media star Lauren Perez, her best friend Kendal Jenner showed up in a black cutout Lakh Monot INR 1.2 dress. Straight off the catwalk, the Diamond Cutout Maxi is definitely an eye-catching set for any occasion. A few eyebrows were raised on her choice of outfit for a best friend’s wedding, but let the model’s demeanor run wild here.

Credit: Instagram / Kendall Jenner However, when we spotted Big boss OTT star Urfi Javed wearing an exact copy of the outfit we couldn’t let it slip off. Plagiarism is plagiarism, whether it occurs in India or Hollywood. So why don’t we call the starlet for endorsing a first copy? Don’t the rights of creators have a value in India? Is it really jugaad? Urfis’ sartorial choices weren’t very popular with the fashion industry. On several occasions, the starlet launched into ridiculous combinations that only made us scratch our heads. Credit: Instagram / Viral Bhayani Spotted in Mumbai for a lunch on November 14, the Urfis ensemble appears to be slightly overkill for a meal at a suburban restaurant. A number of publications also called the copy jugaad or inspired when it’s a direct copy of a famous dress. Plagiarism is plagiarism Plagiarism is not a problem to be taken lightly. When brands, big or small, steal another’s work, it ignores the creative intellectual property and copyright of the original designer. Being Inspired suggests some degree of variation from the original, whereas here an exact copy of the dress was made, giving no credit to the original designer. It also leads to the standardization of such practices.

Credit: Instagram / DietSabya Several designers around the world are fighting to ensure stricter laws for creatives when it comes to blatant plagiarism. Many small designers have had to bear the brunt of larger, more powerful fashion houses, copying their work and mass-producing the same in an unethical way. Even fast fashion websites like Shein have been repeatedly called out for endorsing copies from other designers. As for Urfi, why are we reluctant to hold her accountable? When a star decides to wear an outfit that is a clear copy of a previous design, she winks at plagiarism. In India, we believe that if we call something jugaad, we don’t have to face the consequences of plagiarism. Urfi Javed wearing the exact copy of a Monot dress and getting away with it is not correct. What do you think of the Urfis outfit? Let us know in the comments below. Main image credit: Instagram / Kendall Jenner + Viral Bhayani

