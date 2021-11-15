Real non-sexist clothing must go beyond fancy sweatpants

It can be difficult trying to find clothes that are right for you and that say your gender. As a five foot six inch trans-male person and as Destinys Child would say, it’s a challenge to find masculine clothes that suit my style and unique pant size.

So I have to admit, I was elated when Canadian fashion mainstay Roots announced his A collection earlier this fall, specifically targeting people looking for gender-neutral options. Finally an easy-to-obtain holiday gift for well-meaning parents!

A. A word that is small but powerful. One Collection embodies our mission towards our future in sustainability, gender-neutral and extensive sizing. We believe that one size shouldn’t be suitable for everyone, as it looks boring instead, we embrace the beauty of all shapes, colors and sizes, the brand boasts.

It sounded perfect. Immediately I dreamed of sturdy masculine flannels that fit my hips, or jeans with crotch-to-waist ratios that actually fit my short, little legs. But my excitement died down when I saw the offerings: sweatpants, sweatshirts and hoodies. Oversized sweatpants, admittedly comfortable and pretty, but nevertheless sweatpants and hoodies.

This is a recurring problem as mainstream fashion struggles to be truly gender neutral. Earlier this year, CNN said gender-neutral clothing the next big thing fashionable. But at the same time Binder-clad trans models walk Gucci catwalks, Harry Styles models wear skirts Vogue covers and Laura Dern and her son promote gender-neutral fashion line sponsored by Mercedes Benz, clothing accessible to everyday people remains painfully gendered or painfully awkward.

Walk into any traditional mall retailer and you will find strict divisions between men’s and women’s clothing and strict size limits within them. There isn’t much to offer for short, broad mascs like me, or tall women with broad shoulders. And if gender non-conforming people dared to shop between sections, they were often subjected to curious looks from sellers and other buyers. .

And while new gender-neutral, progressive, and often gay-owned brands emerge, the freedom to shop at home is largely based on class and location. Of course, if you are in a big city and have a lot of money, you can access these specialty brands that do the job of degenerating fashion. But whether you like it or not, fast fashion is the main medium of a large part of the stores of the population.

It’s an industry dominated by brands like Old Navy, Gap, H&M, and Uniqlo. Yes, it destroys the planet. But it’s also what is accessible, affordable, and easy to obtain for the majority of people, especially those who might be experimenting with a new gender presentation and don’t want to invest too heavily in individual clothes when their bodies may change over time. line.

So, as editorial fashion undergoes its genderless revolution, it’s critical that we make sure it spills over to the rest of us. Gender neutral lines like Roots One Collection or Similar offers from Old Navy nod to the recognition that gender and clothing are far from binary. And that’s great! But these initiatives fail to actually do the degenerating work of mainstream fashion and leave many trans and gender non-conforming people feeling left behind.

Gender neutral sweatpants have been around forever, they were simply referred to as unisex when they were sold as concert merch or high school loot. It’s not that hard to make sweatpants or T-shirts or hoodies that fit a variety of bodies. Outside of a trendy burlap bag, this is probably the simplest type of clothing to fit as many bodies as possible. These brands do the bare minimum to rename basic clothing as gender neutral and applaud themselves for defying gender norms.

Where the Roots One collection really advances is in its sizing. Their numbered sizing from one to eight removes terms like small, medium, large, and extra-large and simply allows people to place themselves on a gender-less continuum. I fully admit that I bought a soft plum hoodie last week and was surprised at how nice it was as a non-binary person to buy a hoodie in a size 5 compared to the equivalent for an extra large woman or a large man.

Thought is in the right place. But sweatpants are still sweatpants. If brands are serious about gender-neutral fashion, they would completely eliminate gender labels and create size options in all kinds of clothing, not just the easy way out of comfy loungewear.

I dream of a world where stores are not divided by gender, but instead customers are faced with a wall of flannel shirts in a variety of fits, just like when shopping for bootcut or athletic or skinny jeans. , or dresses and skirts that come in tall and short waists like pants; where the sizes are wide and inclusive, where I don’t need to specially order my wide waist / cropped crotch pants and where trans-feminine women don’t have to endure awkward looks when shopping for dresses.

I can practically hear the chorus of well-meaning allies saying: But if nothing is marked, what if a guy accidentally buys a girl’s shirt? My answer to that is simple: maybe removing the tag from him was what he needed to embrace that side of himself. Trans people aren’t the only ones with issues here. I know a lot of cisgender men who prefer women’s pants for the cut but often feel uncomfortable buying them in stores, or butches who also want flannels that button up on their hips.

Everyone wins when we remove gender from clothing, but especially trans and gender nonconforming people who are desperate to see themselves in the clothes we wear. And more importantly, we win when so many types of clothing are available for the widest range of bodies.

I’ll fully admit that I love my gender neutral Roots hoodie, and my partner likes to joke that her gender disappears when she borrows it. But it can’t be the only thing. Give me a world where we no longer need to call the sweatpants gender neutral because everything fits this bill.