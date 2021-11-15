6 Black-Owned Stores Like Fashion Nova You Have to Check Out

Now more than ever, people are finding ways to support the Black community. One of the best ways that any of us can do that is by supporting black-owned businesses. Did you know that there are many great online stores that are owned and operated by Black men and women? With so much of the fashion industry lacking diversity, it may come as a surprise that some of your favorite online retailers are Black-owned.

6 Black-Owned Stores You Have to Check Out

If you are looking for ways to support your Black brothers and sisters, take a look at these great Black-owned online stores.

Shop Style Shark

Not only is Shop Style Shark Black-owned, it is also woman-owned. This online store is quickly becoming a powerhouse in the online fashion industry. Their wide selection of women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories makes them formidable competition in the realm of online women’s fashion. Not only that, when you shop at Shop Style Shark, you are getting the benefit of fashion experts that hand-pick items that will look and feel great on you, and will be easy on your budget.

Kloset Envy

Kloset Envy is another Black-owned online store that features hip and trending clothing. It is sometimes called the “Black Fashion Nova” because the store offers a wide selection at affordable prices. If you want to showcase your culture and style, then Kloset Envy is a great place to check out. Their store is built on the idea that you can be sexy and confident in your own skin.

Sorella

Sorella is an online boutique that is owned by Heather Sanders. Sanders became known in the fashion community after her storefront was destroyed during the LA riots. Now, shoppers can find a great selection of clothing, shoes, and accessories online. Sanders continues to build a brand that supports the Black community and other women in the fashion industry.

SilhouetteStylez

SilhouetteStylez is another Black-owned online fashion store that should definitely be on your watchlist. Their passion is effortless style at an affordable price, and you will find tons of great items to choose from. Whether you are looking for cute and casual, or a steamy date-night outfit – SilhouetteStylez has a little something for everyone.