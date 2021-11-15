Mike White Era Ends In Ugly Fashion





Robert sabo The Mike White era was fun while it lasted… quite a game. After dazzling us on Halloween against the Bengals on his first NFL start, we were quickly reminded of why it’s scary being a Jets fan. White looked like a substitute in a 45-17 loss to the Bills, throwing four interceptions in a truly ugly performance. White’s time to shine is now over and the Jets are weak at 2-7. Zach Wilson will likely return and be the starter for the rest of the season – if he’s healthy – and hopefully for years to come. Oh yeah, and the Jets’ defense is an abomination. To talk about defense, White’s disgusting loss and the Jets on Sunday, we’ve got a new episode of the “Gang’s All Here” podcast featuring me and Brian Costello. The Post’s Steve Serby dropped by to help us dissect how bad that defense has been and Wilson’s return to the starting point. <br /> Gang’s All Here podcast with Jake & Coz: HORRIBLE DEFENSE: This Jets defense lacks talent and fooled people from the start. It is atrocious. Back-to-back games where the opponent has scored 45 points, weeks after giving the Patriots 54. The secondary stinks. It is not progressing at all. Do the Jets need to try the guys from the practice squad? What went wrong with this defense?

A combo of bad coaches and bad players. PROJECT CHOICE: The lack of success in keeping first-round draft picks and having draft guys has a major impact.

SERBIAN: Does not carry an ATM card and writes his stories on his phone. Find all the episodes of "Gang's All Here", a New York Jets podcast, by subscribing to the podcast on Apple podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Follow Coz and Jake on Twitter @BrianCoz and @JakeBrownRadio. New episodes of the podcast drop on Mondays and Thursdays.

