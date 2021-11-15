Bride surprises blind groom by wearing special tactile wedding dress: my mind was blown away





Weddings are inherently touching by nature, but for a recent groom, the ceremony was not only touching but also tactile. When Kelly Anne and Anthony Ferraro decided to get married, Kelly wanted to make the day even more special for her future husband. Since Anthony is blind, she knew he wouldn’t see her in his bridal sets, but nonetheless, she was determined to make sure he saw her on their big day. He just had to use his other senses. Combining a variety of fabrics, the tailored, one-of-a-kind dress Kelly imagined for her walk down the aisle was taken more from the pages of a Louis Braille book than as a nod to the fare. designer of traditional wedding magazines. Kelly’s dress told a romantic story in a texture that was meant to be read only by her true love. She tell me, well you can’t see me so I have to wear something nice, said Anthony CBS News. No one ever thought of doing that. RELATED: Implanted electrodes could give 148 million blind people better vision Kelly’s eloquent bridal gown was not without precedent. For their first date, she purposely chose to wear a velvet dress so Anthony could feel her softness. She remembers her sister teasing her about her wardrobe selection at the time, but Kelly refused to give in because she thought Anthony might appreciate the gesture. He did. So much so, in fact, that the example served as the inspiration for her multi-texture wedding dress. When the couple met at the altar, a jubilant Kelly urged Anthony to smell her dress. My mind was blown. I started to cry, he told CBS. It was as if I had been able to see Kelly. It was the best part when I smelled the dress, I was creating this image of an angel in my brain. It was so beautiful. FOLLOWING: Restaurant prepares special chocolate for blind customer with birthday message in braille Anthony credits Kelly with the kind of empathy that is too rare in the world. He says that being able to put ourselves in other people’s shoes is admirable, but having the ability not only to understand that each of us is unique, but also to be willing to take the extra step that is sometimes necessary for them to be. others feel included, appreciated and loved is a real gift. For Anthony, discovering that the quality of compassion in Kelly is more than just a wedding gift, it is a blessing that will last a lifetime. (LOOK the CBS video for this story below. Editor’s Note: Viewers outside of the United States can view this video on the CBS website, here) FEEL that the good news should be accessible to everyone Share this story …

