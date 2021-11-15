Bottega Veneta chooses new interior creative director





Matthieu Blazy, ladies and gentlemen.

Photo credit: Willy Vanderperre Following the surprise departure of Bottega Veneta Creative Director Daniel Lee last week, less than a month after a big show in Detroit, the company today announced the promotion of Matthieu Blazy to Creative Director, with effect immediate. (Hmmm.) Blazy, 37, who divides her time between Milan and Antwerp, has worked behind the scenes in the fashion industry for years and has long been considered a rising star. He was working on Maison Margiela’s Artisanal couture collection and women’s ready-to-wear when Suzy Menkes, the International New York Times journalist, unmasked him (contra Margielas the house’s long-standing anonymity policy) in 2014. Since then, insiders have followed him from role to role: from Margiela to Cline, where he worked on the collections of Phoebe Philos, in New York, where he moved with his partner, Pieter Mulier, to work on Raf Simonss Calvin Klein. (Simons ‘ties are strong: Bottega’s version proudly notes that Blazy is a protégé of Raf Simons and that he debuted at the men’s clothing brand of Simons’ namesake. Mulier, who himself worked with Simons for years, is now the Creative Director of Alaa PROUD AND EMOTIONAL, Mulier job about the appointment of Blazys today.) When important publications were opened, the name of Blazys was often mentioned, it was rumored to be in consideration for first place in Balenciaga, which went to Demna Gvasalia, and to Herms, which went to Nadge Vanhee-Cybulski but he stayed in design director roles, like the one he took on at Bottega Veneta in 2020. Now hell is ahead. I am convinced that the wealth of experience and culture of Matthieu Blazy will allow him to bring his creative impetus to the task of perpetuating the legacy of Bottega Veneta, said François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and CEO of Kering , owner of Bottega Veneta, in a statement today. Under Lee, Bottega had been a reborn bright spot in the Kering stable. When Lee took over from 20-year veteran Tomas Maier, the company had slipped behind Yves Saint Laurent to number three in terms of revenue among the Kering brands. But the success of key new styles like the Pouch and Cassette bags and the influencer-beloved square-toe sandal (despite the fashion, leather goods make up 78% of BV’s sales) helped drive growth even during the pandemic. In the first half of 2021, revenue grew 40.6 percent, and its second quarter revenue of $ 379.4 million was a house record. Blazy’s first home collection will be presented next February. Staying in touch. Receive the Cut newsletter daily Terms and Privacy Notice

