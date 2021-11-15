Fashion retailer Johnny Was signs 31K-SF lease in DTLA – Business Watcher





Clothing and accessories retailer Johnny was signed a 31,153 square foot lease for its new headquarters in an office owned by Capital of the Atlas in downtown Los Angeles. The fashion designer will occupy the sixth and seventh floors of the low-rise office located on the 712 Olive Street South. The property at the corner of Seventh and Olive streets is one block from Pershing Square as well as the historic downtown LA district. The space will serve as a showroom for customers and a new head office, according to Cushman and Wakefield, who negotiated the deal. The lease also includes exclusive access to a rooftop penthouse jewelry box with private terraces. The historic center and the arts district see many fashion tenants shop around for creative office spaces due to their proximity to industrial submarkets, said Brittany Winn, director at Cushman & Wakefield. These tenants are choosing to move their head office operations out of warehouses and into something creative, with employee well-being in mind. Atlas did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The downtown area has grown significantly over the past decade, in part due to a nationwide apartment boom. A recent study of RENT Cafe found that Downtown LA has added more than 10,100 multi-family units over the past four years, which is more than any major neighborhood in the country. And new developments underway will soon add thousands more units over the next two years, including Related companies Great and Onni Groups 1.5 million square feet Times Mirror Square project. However, the downtown office market lags significantly behind the rest of the region. The submarket consistently tops the list in terms of vacant office space in LA County, with nearly 30% of downtown offices available for rent or sublet after the third quarter of this year. Meanwhile, Atlas recently entered the Los Angeles studio development scene when he announced plans to remodel an old Los Angeles Times printing in one $ 650 million production batch with 17 sound stages and 212,300 square feet of office space. Atlas also owns DTLA line that it is redeveloping into offices, restaurants and shops near the Times printing plant as well as a creative office campus in El Segundo. Cushman and Wakefields Pete Collins, Brittany Winn, Mike Condon Jr., Scott menkus and Mckenna gaskill represented Atlas at 712 South Olive Street. Trent Merrill and Sarah schutter of Triple R Group represented Johnny Was. Gregory Cornfield can be reached at [email protected].

