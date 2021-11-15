Fashion
Queen Elizabeth’s stunning gown and coronation gown to be on display ahead of her platinum jubilee
Courtesy of Royal Collection Trust Queen Elizabeth in her iconic coronation portrait by Cecil Beaton
The palace withdraws queen elizabethparty clothes!
Like members of the royal family near the historic Queen Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne of the monarch, it authorized the exhibition of certain key objects.
In three separate exhibits across the royal palaces next summer, visitors will be able to see some of the Queen’s most iconic looks since her accession, coronation and jubilees (she has already celebrated three Money, Gold and diamond!).
The accession will be marked during the summer opening of Buckingham Palace from July 22 to October 2, when a series of portraits by Dorothy Wilding will be on display. In 1937, Wilding became the first official female royal photographer when she was appointed to take the coronation portraits of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth.
The Royal Collection, which manages the exhibitions, says the photographs “are remarkable for their modern and iconic approach”. They also formed the basis of the Queen’s image on British postage stamps from 1953 to 1971.
Royal Collection Trust
In the photos, taken just 20 days after inheriting the throne on the death of her father, King George VI, on February 6, 1952, she was wearing the diadem of the daughters of Great Britain and Ireland.
The much loved diamond tiara was a gift to Princess Elizabeth during her grandmother Queen Mary’s time when she got married Prince Philippe in November 1947. (Queen Mary had received it during her own marriage to the future King George V in 1893.)
Royal Collection Trust
At Windsor Castle, from July 7 to September 26, visitors will be able to see the magnificent Coronation Gown and the Succession Gown up close.
The dress, designed by Sir Norman Hartnell, was created in the finest white duchess satin, richly embroidered in a lattice effect. It was decorated with floral emblems in gold and silver thread and pastel silks, encrusted with seed beads, sequins and crystals representing the nations of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.
Royal Collection Trust
The magnificent succession dress was made for the coronation (and seen in an iconic portrait of Cecil Beaton) by the royal gownmakers Ede and Ravenscroft and required 12 embroiderers, using 18 different types of gold thread, over 3 500 hours to be completed from March to May 1953.
According to the Royal Collection, artisans used purple silk velvet, and the gold embroidery design features ears of wheat and olive branches, symbolizing prosperity and peace, surrounding the crowned interlocking EIIR number.
Royal Collection Trust
The third show at Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh from July to September is scheduled to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilees. There, visitors will see an exhibition of outfits worn by Her Majesty on the occasion of the Silver, Gold and Diamond Jubilees.
An outfit by royal fashion designer Sir Hardy Amies was worn when the monarch celebrated his Silver Jubilee. Amies designed a pink silk crepe and chiffon dress, coat and stole that the Queen wore with a matching hat designed by Simone Mirman. The Queen wore the ensemble in thanksgiving service at St. Paul’s Cathedral on June 7, 1977, marking the 25th anniversary of her accession.
RELATED: The Best Quotes From Queen Elizabeth Over The Years
Royal Collection Trust The stables of Buckingham Palace
There are also two new exhibitions Japan: courts and culture at the Queen’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace and Masterpieces of Buckingham Palace at the Queen’s Gallery, the Palace of Holyroodhouse planned to display some of the finest works in the Royal Collection. The Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace, where historic cars still used for royal occasions are on display, will open to the public for the first time since fall 2020.
After a year of reduced visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic, the palace hopes hundreds of thousands of visitors can return to view the exhibits. Tickets for the shows are available on the Website of the Royal Collection.
