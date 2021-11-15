Guccis Hacking Of Balenciaga Is A Fashion Power Movement And Finally Available To Buy





Micheles ‘whimsical retro aesthetic was paired with Balenciagas’ subterranean daring: a nostalgic velvet suit (Micheles nod to the sexual tension of Tom Ford’s time at the head of the house) opened the show, then several looks later, emerald shorts were paired with a jockey hat, bit harness, glittery choker and monogrammed riding boots. The Hacker Project small hourglass bag The Hacker Project zipped card holder The Hacker Project BB wide belt Small hobo bag The Hacker Project Pieces bearing the names of the two brands instantly set social media on fire. The collection included a dazzling rhinestone skirt suit covered in bands of Balenciaga and Gucci emblems, striking logomania blazers and angular outerwear decorated with the Gucci monogram and layered under the Balenciaga graphic font. Meanwhile, quirky hosiery / shoe hybrids shouted Demna. Gucci Aria. Gregory Avenel The hazy flowers that dot the TNF puffer jackets took the form of detailed botanical designs and bold psychedelic prints accented oversized vests, equestrian buckle-closure jackets and an all-in-one bodysuit. The Hacker Project single earring with symbols The Hacker Project graffiti large tote bag The Hacker Project zipped shoulder bag The silhouettes were accented by pointed lapels and stiff shoulders that became Gvasalia’s signatures, and a sprinkle of kitschy sequins were seen throughout. Nods to Georgian designers’ college motifs took shape in Gucci’s equestrian baseball caps emblazoned with 100, and normcore Balenciaga corporate wear received the Michele treatment with feather cuffs, ruffles and sequins. . Gucci’s distinctively whimsical palette was punctuated by the occasional appearance of Balenciagas royal blue, plus a lacquered PVC dress (with a whip). Gucci Aria. Gregory Avenel There were also mergers of cult props from both houses. The Balenciaga hourglass handbag was covered in double G, while Gucci’s timeless 1961 Jackie was adorned with Balenciaga logo stripes. The jewelry didn’t disappoint either: One model wore a pair of curb chains adorned with the letters of both brands, while dangling septum stones, voluminous jewelry, and delicate brooches were the cherries above a kaleidoscope of looks. The Hacker Project is available to shop online at Balenciaga.com and Gucci.com as well as in person at the following locations: Pop-up New York’s Meatpacking District, 446 West 14th Street

Miami Design District Paradise Plaza, 151 NE 41st Street 3rd Floor

Holt Renfrew Yorkdale, 3401 Dufferin Street Pop-Ins New York Fifth Avenue, 725 Fifth Avenue

New York Wooster Street, 63 Wooster Street

Gucci Beverly Hills, 347 N Rodeo Drive

Gucci Chicago, 900 North Michigan Avenue

Costa Mesa South Coast Plaza, 3333 South Bristol Street

