Hailee Steinfeld shows off killer legs in stilettos, green dress on IG
- 24-year-old Hailee Steinfeld just revealed her toned legs in a brand new Instagram post.
- The actress poses in silver heels and a bright green dress with a thigh slit that showcases her fit body.
- Hailee says dancing and kickboxing are her favorite ways to train, and you won’t believe how many crunches she does each day.
The last of Hailee Steinfeld Instagram post gives the icon a whole new meaning. The 24-year-old actress just showed off her super sculpted legs in brand new photos, and her followers are never tired of it.
“🏹🏹🏹🏹🏹,” Hailee captioned the photos, which show her posing in silver stiletto heels and a bright green dress with a thigh-high slit. Its cut totally showcases her toned legs, and even her Hawk Eye co-star Jeremy Renner noticed.
“🏹🥰🏹”, he commented under Hailee’s post. Someone else added, “AMAZING”, and there were almost too many fire emojis to count.
So how does Hailee stay so fit, anyway? She gets her passion for fitness from her father, Pete Steinfeld. Pete is a trainer who often helps Hailee with a sweat. Growing up he helped Hailee learn to kickbox: “It took me so long to get it right, but now I’ve been doing it for so long that I haven’t thought about it,” he said. she declared. Delight.
Now Hailee is improving her own workouts and her abs secret is legendary. At The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Dickinson the star explained that she does an occasional 3,000 crunches a day (yes, really!). Kelly was shocked, but for Hailee, it’s NBD:
When traveling, Hailee needs to change her routine a bit. She said Byrdie that she often squeezes quickly boxing session in his hotel rooms. “For me, it really has always been about physical activity, not so much work,” she said.
“My first thing, given my crazy schedule, is that I try to spend at least 15 minutes a day doing some kind of physical activity, whether it’s biking, going for a walk, even just walk around my yard for 15 minutes, ”Hailee continued. “Just something to get some air and get the blood flowing.”
Hailee also explained that rehearsing for her concert tours was one of her favorite ways to increase her heart rate. “Dancing is definitely my go-to workout because I love the fact that I never really feel like I’m training. Before I knew it, hours went by and I was sweating and I feel good, ”she said.
Food wise, Hailee said Delight that his breakfast consists of cereals. “Frosted Flakes is my favorite right now, even though it changes so often,” she said. Lunch can be anything from hamburger and pasta to grilled chicken and rice. And dinner is usually more than breakfast.
“Scrambled eggs, pancakes, what else? I like everything,” she said. “Do you know what’s the best thing in the world?” French toast with corn flakes. I had them in New York, I wish I could remember where, and it’s French toast coated in corn flakes. “
Pass the fork?
