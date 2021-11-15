Bottega Veneta has a new designer





After the surprise announcement last week of the departure of Bottega Veneta’s creative director, Daniel Lee, from the Italian luxury house, a successor has been appointed: Matthieu Blazy, who may not be well known outside of the company. fashion (much like Mr. Lee when he took the job in 2018) but is well regarded in the industry. Mr. Blazy, whose summary suggests a cool, craft-oriented aesthetic, has worked with Mr. Lee as the Design Director for the ready-to-wear collections at Bottega Veneta since 2020. His promotion is effective immediately. , and its first collection will be presented in February. Before joining Bottega, Mr. Blazy, 37, spent three years at Calvin Klein designing collections for men and women under the direction of Raf Simons, then Creative Director, who called Mr. Blazy a genius. with people and ready to lead. He’s a great creative mind, said Simons. He is full of ideas and a desire to experiment, which is a great source of motivation for his team.

Mr. Blazys ‘first fashion job, years before he was at Calvin Klein, was also at Mr. Simons, as a designer for Mr. Simons’ namesake brand. When Mr. Blazy left for Maison Martin Margiela, it was to broaden his experience beyond men’s clothing, Mr. Simons said. It was during his time with Margiela that Mr. Blazy first gained the attention of the fashion media. In 2014, he was revealed as the creator of his handcrafted haute couture line. The identities of these creators were generally kept secret and called, by La Coupe, the most famous designer you’ve never heard of. (Indeed, hardly any interviews with Mr. Blazy exist online, even today.) The following year, the New York Times nominated him for one of the next big jobs in fashion. At the time, he was a senior designer at Celine, where Mr. Lee also worked, and where Mr. Blazy had gone to learn more about the business side of the business, according to Mr. Simons. In a statement announcing the appointment of Bottega Veneta on Monday, François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Bottegas’ parent company, Kering, said Mr. Blazy’s wealth of experience and culture will enable him to bring creative impetus to the task of perpetuating the legacy of Bottega Veneta. Mr. Blazy is a French and Belgian national who divides his time between Antwerp and Milan. Leo Rongone, CEO of Bottega, said the appointment of Matthieu will further enhance the modern relevance of our brand and accelerate our growth, while preserving the core values ​​of the brand.

Much of this modern relevance is due to Mr. Lee, who leaves his mark on the brand with critically and commercially successful leather accessories including square toe shoes and clutch bags and new interpretations of leather weaving. signature intrecciato of the house. Promoting internally, rather than hiring a top designer from another big name brand, is a strategy that has served Kering well, especially in 2015, when he held the position of Creative Director at Gucci with Alessandro Michele, then the chief accessories designer. . Robert Burke, founder of a luxury consultancy firm in New York City, called Mr Blazy’s appointment well received in the industry and said he did not expect the brand to slow down during this time. transition period. That makes a lot of sense, Mr Burke said of Mr Blazy’s new role. It has clearly already been immersed in the Bottega brand itself. Vanessa Friedman contributed reporting.

