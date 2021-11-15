B2B fashion market launches dropshipping





The B2B fashion marketplace FashionGo will launch an automated payment service next year designed to help retailers speed up order processing and order fulfillment. As Tamebay reported on Monday, November 15, the service called FashionGo Dropshipping can integrate with users’ Shopify stores. It will be free to all new and registered buyers, and open to all interested sellers. We are excited to expand our offerings to include FashionGo Dropshipping, a service that will provide buyers and sellers large and small. [with] new opportunities in a rapidly growing retail industry, said Paul lee, CEO of NHN Global, parent company of FashionGo. The need for a convenient and reliable drop shipping platform has never been clearer, and by using our credible platform with cutting edge technology, we intend to create a frictionless environment for users. . Due to launch in January 2022, FashionGo Dropshipping will ship US suppliers with inventory on hand and ready to process and ship within a week. The company says that with the drop shipping service, buyers will never have to acquire, stock or manage product inventory, and they will have the ability to scale their businesses and adapt to consumer trends. in an age of shipping delays and low stocks. Read more: B2B fashion market taps new sales with virtual trade shows PYMNTS spoke to Lee earlier this year in a report on the B2B fashion industry and the rise of virtual salons. At the time, FashionGo had just hosted its second virtual FashionGo Week, where sellers and buyers could connect directly online. Many retailers are making the transition and growing their online presence for obvious reasons and investing in their online sales, Lee said. And I would say some of our retailers that have online storefronts have only had record high season sales since September 20. Speaking to PYMNTS Karen Webster, Lee said there is room for a new hybrid model that turns the brick and mortar show into a virtual event. It provides a cost-effective and efficient way for the company’s 1,400 brands or suppliers and over 756,000 registered retailers to connect and do business. From a time commitment perspective, there are only a limited number of vendors and brands that you will be scheduling an appointment with. [at a physical trade show], Lee said. But the virtual option can be essentially unlimited in terms of interactions to browse or procure goods. —————————— NEW PYMNTS DATA: 2021 HOLIDAY SHOPPING OUTLOOK On: It’s almost time for the holiday shopping season, and nearly 90% of US consumers plan to do at least some of their shopping online, 13% more than in 2020. The 2021 Holiday Shopping Outlook, PYMNTS surveyed over 3,600 consumers to find out what drives online sales this holiday season and the impact of product availability and personalized rewards on merchant preferences.

