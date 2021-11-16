29 best grooming gift ideas for men 2021





3 items on sale! Photo-Illustration: The Strategist; Photos: Retailers Over the past decade, we’ve seen more skin care, shaving, and beauty products made specifically for men and self-identifying people like never before. While guys were once relegated to choosing from a few types of shaving creams, moisturizers, and ChapStick from the handful of top brands at their local drugstore, now they have seemingly endless options. But more choices probably pose a unique challenge: It can be easy to get a little overwhelmed with what to buy. As this time of year is always a good time to refresh the Man in Your Life Dopp Kit, we’ve gone ahead and combed through our archive of grooming content to find the best giveaways. to keep your favorite guy (or guys) clean, healthy, and good looking for the coming year. This Triangular Dopp Kit from Topo Designs gets high marks from Trevor Projects Creative Director Thomas Pardee and Evan Shinn, half of the skincare obsesseddew guys. Pardee says: The triangular shape is deceptively spacious and stands upright on any surface without tipping or tipping over. He also likes that the flexible material is easy to crush in tight spaces when packing. The side strap makes it easy to carry and hang, and the whole thing is water resistant and easy to clean. If he has plenty of excuses not to put on the lotion but complains of itchy skin, give him this super light, quick-absorbing moisturizing body oil. LeVar Burton named it one of his favorite things, saying: It contains magic. It is neither greasy nor thick, and it absorbs. I walked through a bottle in no time and said to my wife: We must have more. Of all the CBD grooming products available (trust us, there are plenty), Lord Jones is among the few that we would actually like to receive as a gift. This body lotion is a favorite with celebrities with sore shoulders and former strategist writer Lori Keong, who says it saved her from constant pain in her feet. Grooming tools always feel a bit special, and this one from The Art of Shaving has some serious spa vibes with the added bonus of solving a very real facial hair problem. The exfoliating brush will help her shave closer, more comfortably with less irritation and bumps. Maybe dull, dry skin is her worst nightmare. Maybe he’s feeling a little itchy from the searing heat in his apartment. Maybe he has ingrown beard hairs. Regardless of your skin type, this luxurious exfoliating wash tube gently removes dead skin cells without irritating sensitive skin for a brighter complexion. Writer and stylist Alexander Julian uses this deeply hydrating mask whenever he has to go to an event or appear in front of a camera. Give this to any man who loves a quick fix as much as he loves receiving compliments. While there’s nothing wrong with a drugstore classic like Old Spice, there comes a time when some men may want something a little more classy. This aluminum-free spray deodorant is a favorite of fashion designer Paul Smith, who likes it to have a little scent for a second or two, but after that it’s just a deodorant with no peculiar smell. If he’s looking for a non-obvious scent but is still a fan of woody scents like Santal 33, this might be the next cologne for him. Actor Patrick Vaill loves his surprisingly subtle and unpretentious, yet very unique character. The first time he tried it on, he says, it immediately felt great, like putting on the perfect pair of jeans. Besides, it smells so good. The # 1 priority for anyone new to skin care beyond soap and water is to make sure to hydrate and protect the skin from the sun. This affordable moisturizer, recommended by fashion designer Sid Mashburn, does both. It has an SPF, it hydrates and the smell is really nice, he says. I have five daughters, and they all love the smell of this one more than my cologne. The only problem is that the bottles are always too small. Skincare-obsessed Strategists resident Buzz Bissinger has tried the entire West Skincares product line and found a lot to like. These three simple yet effective items, he says, make for an ideal starter pack for men who are easily overwhelmed by sophisticated skin care products. Poet Hanif Abdurraqib told us he has a pretty elaborate skin care routine that includes this firming antioxidant nighttime oil. Even though it’s an oil, it doesn’t clog pores and gently exfoliates while you sleep. It certainly helps in this way of taking care of the skin before bed. And it fits comfortably into the rest of my routine, he says. Whether you toss them in her stocking or buy a bunch to wrap them up, fabric masks make great gifts. They’re fun to use, virtually silly-proof, and create a spa-like experience anytime you want at home or on vacation. This combines cooling properties with charcoal to refine its pores and help it relax. There is nothing more exciting than unboxing a brand new gadget or device, especially if that device also gives you an excuse to floss. The Quips Electric Toothbrush Starter Kit is a perfect, inexpensive gift for the man who keeps toothpaste in his desk drawer. For several years now, Jack Black has offered this awesome set of three party lip balms, one for the car, one for his desk drawer, and one for his jacket pocket in a variety of flavors. The shea butter they contain makes them smooth and non-waxy, and the SPF 25 protects the delicate skin on her lips from harmful UV rays, which are always a factor in winter. Mustache men will love this pair of mustache wax and precision scissors. The wax came to us from our panel of master barbers and mustache experts and the scissors are co-signed by Notis, who included them in his list of everything he uses to keep his beard in check. New Wash fans never go back to regular shampoo and will try to convert anyone who listens to them. This is because it is not a shampoo at all. Instead, it cleans your hair without detergent and doesn’t strip it of its natural oils, leaving it smoother and healthier. So, if he hates the way shampoo makes his hair dry and puffy but doesn’t like the feeling of not washing, New Wash (Deep) is a gift that won’t change his life. Men with very thick hair that are difficult to control will appreciate the firm hold of this clay pomade. According to comedian Hasan Minhaj, a little bit holds everything together however he wants without looking like he’s used a ton of stuff. It’s not super shiny or bold; it has a pretty clean finish, he says. We could just tell you that Antoni Porowski from strange eye use this and leave it at that. But if you’re looking for another reason to buy this texturizing cream for someone on your list, let Porowski, who uses it now that he’s growing his hair, talk: right after I wash my hair, I’m basically a pet Chia. My hair is getting really fluffy and I can’t control it. This stuff manages to make it really textured. This little sponge would make a great Christmas stocking for any man interested in maintaining thick hair or tight curls. Julius Randle of the New York Knicks told us that he (and probably most of the other Knicks players) uses this barber sponge to tidy his hair before going out on the field. If he dropped any clues about retinol or Dewy Dudes messages, get him a tube of that night cream. He’s strong enough to tell the difference quickly but soft enough to keep his skin from looking like a plate of Lox. No one wants to look tired, even if they have a perfectly good reason for not sleeping. This super hydrating eye cream is what new daddy Tan France told us he uses to fight bags under the eyes and fine lines. The creamy balm firms and protects delicate eye skin with ingredients such as Persian silk tree bark and macadamia, olive and jojoba oils. If he needs his shaving routine to be quick, this Philips Norelco electric shaver is a stellar gift. If her medicine cabinet is full of traditional grooming brands, this tube of Proraso shaving cream from our list of the best shaving creams will do the trick. Even shaving purists will admit that straight razors can be intimidating. Instead, give him the next best thing: a golden safety razor that looks as good as it does its job well. Bearded men love beard oil because it adds shine, but also because it makes their beards smell pleasant and less itchy. This topped our list of the best beard oils. receive the strategist’s newsletter In fact, great deals, smart buying tips and exclusive discounts. Terms and Privacy Notice

By submitting your email, you agree to our terms and privacy notice and to receive email correspondence from us. The strategist is designed to bring out the most useful expert recommendations for things to buy in the broad landscape of ecommerce. Some of our latest wins include the best acne treatments, wheeled luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural remedies for anxiety, and bath towels. We update links where possible, but note that offers may expire and all prices are subject to change.

