Taylor Swift wears wedding dress in “I Bet You Think About Me” Music Video





Were you red for this? In his new Music video directed by Blake Lively For I Bet You Think About Me, Taylor Swift donned a series of custom couture looks, including a white wedding dress. She dropped the fashion-packed video for the Vault single on Monday, after the release of his 30 tracks album Red (Taylors Version) Last week. The colorful clip depicts the 31-year-old pop phenomenon crushing the marriage of an apparent ex-boyfriend, played by Miles Teller, standing out in a series of What Else? bright red outfits. Singer All Too Well walks in dressed as a waiter, donning a custom red coat and cap along with matching Louboutin shoes and Nakard earrings, before changing into a sculptural Tadashi Shoji dress to dig her fingers into the wedding cake. Taylor Swift sneaks into a wedding dressed in waiter attire in her latest video. Youtube After getting caught, well, hand in the bag, she takes on the roles of witness and flower girl instead, sporting a flower-embellished dress followed by a red dress style. Swift took the “Red” theme even further in the latter role, apparently giving the bride the iconic All Too Well red knit scarf ($ 35) from his recent merchandise collection. And of course, no video of Red would be complete without a nod to Cathy Waterman’s diamond-set ring that Swift wore while writing her flagship 2012 studio album.including the cubic zirconia version($ 45) is also available on the Swifts website adorns the flower girl star middle finger. Taylor Swift gives a witness speech in a red suit paired with JustDesi studs and a Bulgari ring. Youtube But a look that wasn’t all red? Swifts Nicole + Felicia strapless wedding dress, featuring a flower-embellished train and high-top Converse shoes that were, in fact, scarlet in color tucked underneath.



Taylor Swift turned into a wife for the clip, alongside Miles Teller. Youtube Following

close The tennis star and her toddler took on their pairing looks … Some saw the bride’s conception as a clue that Swift might marry longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn with a TweeterIt makes me 100,000% that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are secretly married. It wouldn’t be the first time the Swifts style has sparked wedding rumors, as fans also speculated on her very bridal silk style in Willow’s music video last December. Taylor Swift channeled a bride in this white Nicole + Felicia gown. Nicole + Felicia The Cardigan singer closed her latest video with another Nicole + Felicia design, a red ball gown adorned with over 2,000 handmade floral appliques. Taylor Swift’s white dress morphs into this red Nicole + Felicia model. Nicole + Felicia The new video comes just days after the release of a short film to accompany his 10-minute version of All Too Well, a highly anticipated track that seems to hint at the reason for his split from ex Jake Gyllenhaal, with whom it was released in 2010.

