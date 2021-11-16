EPCC fashion technology students spotlighted during inauguration of the National Museum tour





Fashion technology students from El Paso Community College (EPCC) participated with the El Paso Art Museum (EPMA) in the grand opening ofFashion nirvana: the everyday runway November 12, 2021. The EPCC Fashion Technology program has been featured at various local functions and was requested by EPMA for this important event. To celebrate the grand opening, instructors from EPCCFashionTechnology, Jose Saenz and Lizette Arenas, sewed 90s-inspired clothing during the opening. Alexia Maldonado, a fashion design student at EPCC, has sold her 90s vintage clothing line “4am Vintage”. Students Rubenia Alvarado, Claudia Arce and Kendra Brown attended the demonstrations and promoted the Fashion Technology program while chatting with attendees. People got to see them in action by experiencing the process of building a garment. “It is important for EPCC Fashion Technology to be present at fashion events in our city as an opportunity to promote and showcase the incredible work and talent of our students and faculty,” said Vanessa Ramirez, instructor of fashion technology. Opportunities such asFashion nirvana: the everyday runwayby EPMA connects students with real-life industry experiences and bridges the gap between the classroom and the fashion industry, which is an experience we want for all of our students. I’m really happy this event is going and really inspired by the theme of the event which is the 90s and I feel like this style is coming back into fashion so I’m honored to be here as part of the program, Alexia Maldonado, EPCC Fashion Technology student said. I really hope that my creations will be as good as those on display; it excites me for my career my future. The exhibition offers a multisensory gallery experience rooted in haute couture and ready-to-wear from designers with daring names. Associated with video art, the exhibition celebrates the avant-garde couturiers, photographers and videographers who made the 1990s an emblematic decade worthy of its current revival. The exhibition is available from November 12, 2021 to March 12, 2022. For more information , Click here | For our full coverage, click here

