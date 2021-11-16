Kendall Jenner slammed as ‘rude’ and ‘clingy’ for wearing VERY revealing dress to friend’s wedding

Kendall Jenner is being called “rude,” “clingy” and “disrespectful” for wearing an incredibly revealing dress to her friend’s wedding last week.

The 26-year-old model was a bridesmaid at influencer Lauren Perez’s seaside wedding in Florida, and while wearing a typical blue strapless dress for the ceremony, she morphed into something else for to party.

Photos Kendall posted on Instagram show her in floor length issue Mnot, which features cutouts on the torso so extensive that there is more skin visible than tissue.

The footage shocked social media users, who called him ‘F you’ to Kendall’s friend and insisted they would have kicked the model out if she wore him to their wedding.

Just a thin strip of black fabric, twisted thinner in the middle, covered her chest, covering less than many bikinis.

Kendall was pictured earlier today in the light blue dresses all of the bridesmaids, including Bella Hadid, wore for the ceremony outdoors.

It appears to have been a tasteful religious affair, chaired by a rabbi with men wearing kippahs on their heads.

But at some point, whether for the reception or after the party, it’s not clear that the bridesmaids changed to new dresses, and Kendall’s turned heads.

Taken from Mnot’s Spring / Summer 2022 collection which is not yet available for purchase, the dress showcases the model’s famous silhouette.

Most of her stomach was visible, down to the navel and hip bones.

She and friends, including Bella and Hailey Bieber, posed for mirror selfies after changing outfits.

But while fans seem to agree that she looks great, many insist it was by no means an appropriate choice to wear for a wedding.

“Totally disgusting for a wedding,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Kendall Jenner really said F you to her best friend on her wedding day,” said another, while a third added, “Wow, she must hate the poor bride.”

“It’s not even about looking better than the bride, it’s so cheesy and awkward to wear to a wedding,” said another.

Others called her “embarrassing”, “bad taste” and “rude”, criticizing her for showing “disrespect”.

“It’s so cheesy it looks like she wanted more attention than the bride,” one said.

“Kendall Jenner wearing this to a wedding makes me physically sick,” said another.

“She really wore this to someone else’s wedding. Kendall Jenner is the tallest girl of my choice, ”wrote another commenter.

One noted that “money doesn’t buy class,” while another said “she would be kicked out” if Kendall wore this to her wedding.

Meanwhile, the brand’s designer, Eli Mizrahi, admitted that “confidence is the key” to making his designs come true.

“You should walk into a room and think, ‘I’m a star and I can do anything,’ he said. Vogue. ‘I have a feeling that a lot of my pieces in the collection will give you that attitude.

“Bad girls are my top priority! They are the ones who will support my brand and buy my products. ‘