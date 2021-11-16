Fashion
Kendall Jenner slammed as ‘rude’ and ‘clingy’ for wearing VERY revealing dress to friend’s wedding
Kendall Jenner is being called “rude,” “clingy” and “disrespectful” for wearing an incredibly revealing dress to her friend’s wedding last week.
The 26-year-old model was a bridesmaid at influencer Lauren Perez’s seaside wedding in Florida, and while wearing a typical blue strapless dress for the ceremony, she morphed into something else for to party.
Photos Kendall posted on Instagram show her in floor length issue Mnot, which features cutouts on the torso so extensive that there is more skin visible than tissue.
The footage shocked social media users, who called him ‘F you’ to Kendall’s friend and insisted they would have kicked the model out if she wore him to their wedding.
Kendall Jenner is called “rude”, “clingy” and “disrespectful” for wearing an incredibly revealing dress to her friend’s wedding last week
Photos Kendall posted on Instagram show her in floor length issue Mnot, which features cutouts across the torso – so extensive that there is more skin visible than tissue
Just a thin strip of black fabric, twisted thinner in the middle, covered her chest, covering less than many bikinis.
Kendall was pictured earlier today in the light blue dresses all of the bridesmaids, including Bella Hadid, wore for the ceremony outdoors.
It appears to have been a tasteful religious affair, chaired by a rabbi with men wearing kippahs on their heads.
But at some point, whether for the reception or after the party, it’s not clear that the bridesmaids changed to new dresses, and Kendall’s turned heads.
Taken from Mnot’s Spring / Summer 2022 collection which is not yet available for purchase, the dress showcases the model’s famous silhouette.
Just a thin strip of black fabric, twisted finer in the middle, covered her chest, covering less than many bikinis.
Kendall was pictured earlier today in the light blue dresses that all the bridesmaids, including Bella Hadid, wore for the ceremony outdoors
Most of her stomach was visible, down to the navel and hip bones.
She and friends, including Bella and Hailey Bieber, posed for mirror selfies after changing outfits.
But while fans seem to agree that she looks great, many insist it was by no means an appropriate choice to wear for a wedding.
“Totally disgusting for a wedding,” wrote one Twitter user.
“Kendall Jenner really said F you to her best friend on her wedding day,” said another, while a third added, “Wow, she must hate the poor bride.”
“It’s not even about looking better than the bride, it’s so cheesy and awkward to wear to a wedding,” said another.
While fans seem to agree that she looks great, many insist it was by no means an appropriate choice to wear for a wedding.
Others called her “embarrassing”, “bad taste” and “rude”, criticizing her for showing “disrespect”.
“It’s so cheesy it looks like she wanted more attention than the bride,” one said.
“Kendall Jenner wearing this to a wedding makes me physically sick,” said another.
“She really wore this to someone else’s wedding. Kendall Jenner is the tallest girl of my choice, ”wrote another commenter.
One noted that “money doesn’t buy class,” while another said “she would be kicked out” if Kendall wore this to her wedding.
One noted that ‘money doesn’t buy class’ while another said ‘she would be kicked out’ if Kendall wore this to her wedding
Meanwhile, the brand’s designer, Eli Mizrahi, admitted that “confidence is the key” to making his designs come true.
“You should walk into a room and think, ‘I’m a star and I can do anything,’ he said. Vogue. ‘I have a feeling that a lot of my pieces in the collection will give you that attitude.
“Bad girls are my top priority! They are the ones who will support my brand and buy my products. ‘
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-10205373/Kendall-Jenner-blasted-rude-tacky-wearing-revealing-dress-friends-wedding.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]