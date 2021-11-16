The 10 best Thanksgiving episodes of all time

On television, Thanksgiving is usually a gathering. Families, whether created or found, come together to celebrate with delicious turkey and Thanksgiving side dishes and to express their thanks for all they have. It can lead to pretty healthy TV, but it’s not the only thing a show can do with the holidays. Thanksgiving is a great excuse for the characters to bounce off of each other in unusual ways, and it’s also a holiday that many viewers have their own feelings for. The best Thanksgiving episodes use these feelings to their advantage, creating an episode that either reinforces what people love about the holidays or turns expectations completely down.

Thanksgiving episodes aren’t as common as Christmas episodes, but many high-profile shows have featured more than one. These are the best of the bunch and are great examples of what you can activate after a big meal, whatever your mood.

Turkeys outside

WKRP in Cincinnati

WKRP in Cincinnatiisn’t a show most people remember well today, but if you’re looking for a good Thanksgiving joke, you won’t do better than the one in this episode. The episode is based on a Thanksgiving-based radio promotion in which one of the station’s top officials decides to drop live turkeys from a helicopter. As you can imagine the stunt doesn’t go well and we get some great color commentary as the turkeys are brutally killed. The episode ends with an all-time line from the man behind the promotion: “God witnessed me, I thought turkeys could fly.”

Wheel

Mad Men

The finale of the first season ofMad Mencomes at the dawn of the holiday season. Don’s family life collapses and he delivers the most magical pitch of the whole series. Unlike many entries on this list, “The Wheel” doesn’t primarily take place at a family reunion. Nonetheless, the episode is filled with ruminations about family and what it means to be connected to someone even after deciding not to be anymore. Mad Menis an all-time great series, and in “The Wheel” it proved that it could be as compelling and thoughtful as it had been all of its first season.

A fried Korean Thanksgiving

Gilmore Girls

Gilmore Girlswasn’t always defined by whimsical episodes, but the show definitely pulled one off. In “A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving,” the action is primarily defined by Lorelai and Rory’s attempt to attend four Thanksgiving celebrations in a single day. The episode is light on the ongoing plot, but there are a few key developments. Most importantly, however, is to soak up all the details of the town of Stars Hollow.Gilmore Girlswas defined by colorful characters, and in this Thanksgiving episode they’re all on display.

The one with all the thanks

Friends

TheFriendsThe Thanksgiving episode has become something of a tradition over the years, and “The One With All the Thanksgiving” is widely regarded as the best of the series. The episode features each member of the show’s core set reminiscing about their worst Thanksgiving, including one in which Chandler loses a toe and another where Joey gets a turkey stuck on his head. The episode is best remembered for those turkey-headed images, the series also features plenty of gags on everything from ’80s fashion to Phoebe’s belief in reincarnation. You can watch all the seasons of the show on HBO Max.

Thanksgiving orphans

Cheers

Otherwise known as the episode with the food fight, “Thanksgiving Orphans” foretoldFriendsas an episode focused on the show’s motley team reuniting for Thanksgiving, because all of them have nowhere to go. As the bar crew gather at Carla’s, most of the episode is actually spent waiting for the turkey to thaw. At the end of the episode, everyone throws food to each other. It’s a delightful episode ofCheers, and a reminder that Thanksgiving is more about spending time with the people you love than the food you eat.

Thanksgiving

Friday night lights

Given the importance of football in many Thanksgiving celebrations, it is only fitting thatFriday night lightswould have a Thanksgiving episode worthy of this list. In its season 4 finale,Friday night lightsproved its smooth reboot would be worth watching. Coach Taylor has now coached the East Dillon Lions all season, and the final sees them face off against their much better-funded city rivals, the Dillon Panthers. In the midst of football there is also a Thanksgiving feast, but the real draw here is the game itself, which takes place in an exciting way and features a certain heroism of an unlikely character.

He is risen

The Sopranos

In many TV shows, the holidays are a time to put aside differences and come together behind family and your common humanity. AtThe Sopranos, this is certainly not the case. In “He Is Risen,” the titular family continues to be plagued by all of the resentments and feuds that have defined them throughout the series. Tensions between Tony and Ralphie remain high, and although they reach an interim truce at the end of the episode, it’s clear that no alliance between them will last forever. In addition, Carmela manages the constraints very related to accommodation.

slaps

how I Met Your Mother

Although the episode got its name from the fact that Marshall gave one of his famous slaps to Barney in the episode, “Slapsgiving” featuredhow I Met Your Motherat its best rom-com. The episode takes place in the wake of Ted and Robin’s breakup, and the two struggle over how to coexist as friends. Meanwhile, Marshall and Lily attempt to celebrate their first Thanksgiving as a married couple. “Slapsgiving” gives us a chance to reunite all of the main characters in the show, and the results are as hilarious and uncomfortable as you can imagine.

Parents

New girl

At its best, there was no show funnier thanNew girlon television, and season 2 was the show at its best. In “Parents”, Jess realizes that her divorced parents are coming to the apartment for Thanksgiving at the same time, and takes the opportunity to try to make them reconcile. Her attempt eventually backfired, but with truly hilarious results.New girlwas a show about a group of friends who often got uncomfortable when things got too personal, and that’s exactly what happens in “Parents”. The episode is touching at times, but always hilarious, and that’s what makes it special.

Thanksgiving

Master of None

Vacation episodes aren’t usually when shows decide to deviate from the norm, but that’s precisely whatMaster of Nonedone, to electrifying results. Towards the end of the show’s second season, “Thanskgiving” focuses almost exclusively on Dev’s best friend, Denise, and tells her personal story regarding Thanksgiving. Describing years of Thanksgiving tradition,Master of None can comment on how time flies even as it frames the episode around a single holiday. It’s a daring and moving TV episode and one of the best in the series.

