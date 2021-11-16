Fashion
WMU students strut the MODA fashion show | Arts and entertainment
Western Michigan University students were able to strut the catwalk during the Fall Merchandising Opportunities and Design Association (MODA) fashion show on Friday, November 12 at the Student Recreation Center.
The Carnival Couture-themed event allowed both student stylists and student models to demonstrate their passion for fashion on the catwalk, often for the first time.
MODA brought back in-person fashion shows this fall. Samantha Morehead, President of MODA, noted that the show is a great opportunity for new student stylists.
We really wanted to introduce our stylists and really give them the opportunity to create a style and have a show, so that we could show their creativity, said Morehead.
There were many different styles on display, many stylists even used second-hand clothes to create the new garment.
Grace Stibich, a junior at WMU, reflected on the experience of showing her new styles to an audience for the first time.
I was really excited and then people said the doors were opening and I got really nervous, but overall I really enjoyed it, Stibich said.
However, the stylists weren’t the only big part of this fashion show, as their styles would be nothing without a model to show them off on the runway.
Like the stylists, this was the first fashion show for many models as members of MODA.
Aquan Pannel, photographer and WMU student, wanted to take advantage of this event to be able to see what it was like to be on the other side of the camera.
It was good, I was a little nervous walking but that’s to be expected, Pannel said.
Another first-time model was Mary Kate McNulty, a second-year fashion merchandising student. She has been able to keep her cool thanks to her long history with stage performance.
I was a dancer for 12 years, so I wasn’t nervous at all. I’ve never been a model or anything, but it’s no different, McNulty said.
Another important leader within MODA is model trainer Antigone Calvin McCoy who uses his experience as a nationally signed model to mentor new models on how to model professionally.
My favorite part has to be watching them go into the real world and model, McCoy said.
MODA’s next big show will be their Spring Fashion Show, which they hope will be much bigger than this one.
McCoy teased the theme for the next show: It’s gonna be City Lights, that’s all I’m going to say, he said.
However, with a bigger show comes greater expectations. Many models and stylists are eager to further demonstrate their skills at this larger event.
I’m extremely excited, I’ll be making my own line from scratch, it gave us a little bit of a taste, said Stibich.
For those who wish to show off their own styles or parade the runway, MODA is open to all majors to get involved.
We really want to be an organization for all the fashion lovers on campus, we really want to give them the experience, said Morehead.
