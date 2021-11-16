Fashion
GMA’s Lara Spencer Gets Attention In Zip-Up Leather Mini Dress Showcasing Endless Legs At Party Event
Hanna Fillingham
Good Morning America star Lara Spencer looked fantastic in a zip-up leather mini dress showcasing her never-ending legs at a party event with her co-stars
Lara spencer has a fabulous sense of style and looked fantastic Monday morning in her most daring look yet.
During her duties as a facilitator on Hello america, the mum-of-two rocked a leather zip-up mini dress and heels as she tagged her co-star Michael strahan50th anniversary of the show.
Lara posted a group photo of the celebrations on Instagram, alongside the birthday boy and his colleagues Robin roberts, Ginger Zee and George Stephanopolous.
VIDEO: Lara Spencer and her daughter perform breathtaking stunt
In caption, she wrote: “50 ways to say happy birthday to the timeless @michaelstrahan.
“Kicked off her 50th birthday week with a party featuring her favorite candies, an amazing cake from @buddyvalastro, personalized Air Jordans (Air Strahans!), And lots of laughs and birthday wishes. We love you big one! ! “
Fans were quick to comment on the post, and while many wished Michael many happy returns, others complimented Lara’s outfit. “You look [fire emoji]. “
Lara Spencer looked fantastic in a leather zip-up mini dress
Access presenter Kit Hoover wrote, while one fan remarked, “Nice look.” A third person added: “Lara, please tell me where your dress came from! Beautiful basic I need for my closet!”
The popular presenter has worked on GMA since 2002 as a co-presenter and is busy with other projects as well, including her popular HGTV show, Everything But The House.
Although she has an always busy professional life, Lara enjoys nothing more than spending time with her family on her days off.
Lara has been working on GMA since 2002
The 52-year-old lives in Connecticut with her husband Richard McVey and his beloved pet dog Riva, who is often featured in segments on GMA.
Lara experienced a big change in her family this year when her oldest child went to college. The proud mom documented the bittersweet moment she dropped him off with her daughter, Katherine, in a heartfelt Instagram post.
Duff is studying at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, and it looks like he’s thriving there. Lara shares her two children with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer.
Lara with her husband Richard McVey
The former couple split in 2015 after 15 years of marriage, and have remained on good terms, always putting the happiness of their children at the forefront.
Lara’s children also have a close bond with her husband Richard, whom she married in 2018. Duff even accompanied her mother down the aisle on her wedding day to Richard.
